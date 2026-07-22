Paid High School Internships Double College Completion Rates, Genesys Works Data Shows

HOUSTON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — At a moment when AI is reshaping entry-level hiring and employers are questioning traditional talent pipelines, new data from Genesys Works makes the case that early professional experience changes the trajectory of a young person’s life. The national nonprofit today released its 2025 Annual Impact Report. Stronger Together, that highlights short- and long-term outcomes for Genesys Works alumni.

In 2025, Genesys Works served 2,161 students and expanded its footprint with the launch of its newest site in Nashville. Its proven model begins with eight weeks of professional skills training during the summer, followed by a paid yearlong internship with a top employer. Students collectively earned $10.9 million in wages and $2.2 million in scholarships.

Of the Class of 2025, 93% of Genesys Works participants enrolled in college, nearly double the national average for first-generation students, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse (NSC). Alumni pursuing bachelor’s degrees finish within six years at 2.4 times the rate of their peers, and 26% earn degrees in STEM compared to 9.1% of graduates from low-income high schools, based on data from NSC.

The gains compound over time. Among alumni seven or more years post- program, the average income is $67,000, 73% of surveyed alumni report earning more than at least one parent, and 20% own a home. By enabling students to build the skills, experience, and professional networks needed to thrive, the program continues to deliver strong outcomes in college completion, career success, and economic mobility.

“As AI redraws the entry-level job market, young people with the fewest connections stand to lose the most. At Genesys Works, we’re in the business of unlocking human potential — enabling young people to forge those connections and preparing them for meaningful careers while helping employers build the workforce they’ll need,” said Byron V. Garrett, CEO of Genesys Works. “These results show what happens when talent meets opportunity.”

Employers also recognize the program’s value. Ninety-two percent of internship managers report interns meet or exceed expectations, and 99% recommend Genesys Works.

The full 2025 Annual Impact Report is available at genesysworks.org.