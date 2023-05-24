WeGo Star CMA Fest Express 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023

04:00 PM – 05:00 PM

Buy Tickets

WeGo Public Transit will operate a special event train on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from Lebanon to downtown Nashville for the CMA Fest concert at Nissan Stadium.

An allotment of 380 tickets is available to the general public. Round-trip tickets cost $15 plus a $2 processing fee and are available for purchase through ticketsnashville.com with a credit card. Tickets will not be for sale on the platforms. Anyone needing special accommodations to board should call 615-862-5950 prior to their trip.

Customers will receive only one ticket for the round-trip and will need to show the ticket to train personnel when boarding. Upon boarding, each customer will receive a colored wristband in place of the ticket, which will serve as their train ticket. Customers must show the wristband to the conductor for the return trip.

Children ages 4 and younger will not need a ticket to board; however, they are required to sit in a parent or guardian’s lap. Children ages 5 and older will need a ticket. Weekday Star tickets and monthly passes are not accepted on the CMA Fest train.

Departure Schedule

Lebanon (334 W. Baddour Pkwy.) at 4 p.m.

Hamilton Springs (1000 Gaston Park Drive) at 4:08 p.m.

Martha (65 Martha Circle) at 4:15 p.m.

Mt. Juliet (22 E. Division St.) at 4:25 p.m.

Hermitage (4121 Andrew Jackson Pkwy.) at 4:35 p.m.

Donelson (2705 Lebanon Pike) at 4:45 p.m.

Arrive at Riverfront Station at 5 p.m.

Return Schedule

The return train will leave Riverfront Station at 1 a.m. Parking is free at the outlying stations and is not available at Riverfront Station.

This ticket only allows one round-trip and WeGo Star CMA Fest wristband must be presented when boarding.

Duplication or sale of this ticket will void the ticket.

All sales are FINAL. No refunds.

For more information visit WeGo Star CMA Fest Express 2023 – Special Events – Events | WeGo Public Transit (wegotransit.com)