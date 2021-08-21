Robin Kimbrough Hayes Announces Her Candidacy For General Sessions Court Judge, Division V

NASHVILLE – Robin Kimbrough Hayes has announced her candidacy for the 2022 Davidson County General Sessions Court Judge, Division V.

Robin Kimbrough Hayes is an attorney and chaplain who has served in the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office, Tennessee Department of Children Services and the Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence. She is a graduate of Fisk University, Vanderbilt Divinity School and Emory School of Law. She serves as an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church and is a college chaplain.

“Beyond the blindfold of Justice there stands human beings who deserve to be treated with dignity, respect, compassion and mercy. To rebuild trust in the legal system and to serve Justice for All, the courts must be a support system for the people.” Robin said this week. “I grew up in a trailer park in Lexington, Kentucky where my mother and I were the only African American family. I experienced racism, classism, and insults just because of where I lived, and often my voice was silenced and ignored. My desire to serve the people and belief in access and equity will bring unique context to issues affecting litigants in the General Sessions Court.”

Robin’s focus as judge will be on reimagining justice through a lens of restoration and fairness. She will prioritize ensuring that everyone has access and can participate in the process. Her supporters cite her knowledge of the law, engaging personality, faith, and sincerity as an ideal judge to serve the people of Davidson County.

The Democratic Primary is May 3, 2022.

She will have her first kick-off event August 29, 2021 from 3:00-6:00 pm at Centennial Park. Learn more about Robin Kimbrough Hayes and her Passion for Justice at www.KimbroughHayes.com.