Ronald Columbus Crawford was born December 31, 1935, in Charlotte, NC to the late Rev. Columbus Crawford and Margaret Adams Crawford. He was the eldest of eight children.

He attended West Charlotte High School, played in the marching band and was voted “Most Dependable” by his senior classmates. Upon graduation from high school, he worked in the insurance industry and traveled as a photographer.

In 1963, he married his sweetheart Shirley Gaffney. On June 15, 2023, they celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. He continued his education studying culinary arts at Central Michigan University, and Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Alabama.

He took great pride in becoming a certified chef and connoisseur of fine food. Ronald was a dedicated servant to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his church, his family, and his community. He served as a deacon for several years at First Baptist Church Capitol Hill and (currently) Friendship Baptist Church here in Nashville. Food and hospitality were his passion. He enjoyed working in the College Ministry at Friendship Baptist church serving TSU students hot meals after Sunday services. It gave him great joy to jokingly interact with the students as well as other members of this ministry each week.

He never met a stranger and always had a joke to share. He was a leader in his profession and a skillful entrepreneur.

During his time as an executive at Aramark, he served as Food Service Director at Tennessee State University, Fisk University, Meharry Medical College, Georgia Tech, and Bordeaux Hospital. Ronald also served as a member the Nashville Tourism Commission and the Middle Tennessee Council of Boy Scouts of America. Ronald’s greatest joy came from spending time with his wife Shirley, his family, and his friends over a great meal he prepared with great conversations. Hospitality was extremely important to him. He made sure that when you entered his home, you would be showered with great food, fun, and great fellowship.

Ronald C. Crawford was preceded in death by his parents Reverend Columbus Crawford and Margaret Adams Crawford, his daughter Lisa (Crawford) Smith and brothers Kenneth Crawford and Leland Crawford ; He leaves to mourn his loving wife Shirley G. Crawford, Daughter: Sheryl Barnwell (Almon) of Atlanta, GA, Son: Ron Crawford (Cassandra) of Atlanta, GA; Son in Law: Ronnie Smith of Nashville, TN; Grandchildren: Johnita Easley of Nashville, TN; Dr. Will Stubbs III (Jenee’) of Humble, TX, Cameron Barnwell (Tiffany) of Atlanta, GA, Ronald Crawford II, Kristen Crawford, and Erin Crawford of Atlanta, GA; Siblings: Ruth McGriff of Shaker Heights, OH; Beverly Leake of Chapel Hill, NC; David Crawford (Joan) of Gilbert, AZ; Stanley Crawford (Jeanetter) of Conyers, GA; Gwendolyn Young (William) of Murfreesboro,TN; Sister in Law Mary Crawford of Nashville, TN; Nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, mentees, and friends.