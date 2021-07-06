Saira Banu Says Dilip Kumar’s Health Improving, Urges Fans To Pray For Early Recovery

MUMBAI, India — Actor Dilip Kumar’s wife, Saira Banu Khan, informed fans yesterday that the Bollywood star’s health had improved and requested them to pray for him to get discharged from the hospital.

Taking to Kumar’s Twitter handle, Saira shared the news.

“We are grateful for God’s infinite mercy on Dilip Sahib that his health is improving,” said Banu in the tweet.

“We are still in hospital and request your prayers and duas so that Insha’Allah he is healthy and discharged soon.”

Earlier on July 3, speaking about the current health condition of the legendary star, Banu said that although his health is stable, he will not be discharged.

“Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is still stable,” said Banu. “He is still in ICU, we want to take him home, but we are waiting for doctors’ approval as they know his medical condition. As soon as doctors allow, I will take him home. He will not be discharged today. Need prayers of his fans; he will be back soon.”

Kumar was taken to the hospital on June 30 after he complained of breathing issues. This was his second visit to the hospital in June. As per the reports, Dr.Jaleel Parkar, Kumar’s doctor, said that the 98-year-old star is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital but refused to give any detailed health updates about the actor. Earlier, the veteran actor was hospitalized after a similar complaint on June 6.

Known as the ‘Tragedy King’ of Bollywood, the veteran actor’s career spanned over six decades. Kumar is widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in Hindi film history. He holds the Guinness World Record for the most accolades received by an Indian actor. He has won numerous honors over his career, including eight Filmfare Awards for Best Actor and one Filmfare Award for Lifetime Achievement. Kumar is also a recipient of the Special Recognition Filmfare Award at the 50th Filmfare Award Ceremony, recognizing him as one of the first recipients of a Filmfare Award. Along with Kumar, India’s nightingale Lata Mangeshkar and one of the greatest Hindi music directors, Naushad Ali, were honored with the award.

In 1998, the government of Pakistan awarded Kumar the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, the country’s highest civilian honor. The Shiv Sena, Maharashtra’s leading political party, had opposed the recognition and questioned Kumar’s patriotism. Kumar, however, kept the award after consulting with India’s then-Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He has acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like “Devdas” (1955), “Naya Daur” (1957), “Mughal-e-Azam” (1960), “Ganga Jamuna” (1961 “Kranti” (1981), and ‘Karma’ (1986). He was last seen in “Qila” in 1998.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Edited by Anindita Ghosh and Ojaswin Kathuria)