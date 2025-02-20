Scarritt Bennett and NBMA Present 2025 Black Sacred Music Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Scarritt Bennett Center and Nashville Black Music Association (NBMA) once again join forces to present the second annual Black Sacred Music Weekend (BSMW) from February 28th through March 1st. Though only in its second year, the BSMW is becoming an important and impactful contribution to Black History Month programming offered in Nashville.

To kick off the festivities, the W. Crimm Singers, under the direction of operatic countertenor and TSU Professor Patrick Dailey, will present BLACK HYMNODY II, a concert and live recording on Friday, February 28th, at 7 p.m. in the historic Wightman Chapel. Like its lauded 2024 iteration, BLACK HYMNODY II delves further into the varied interpretations of hymns as rendered by African Americans in sacred and communal spaces. The W. Crimm Singers will be joined once again by renowned organist and scholar Dr. James Abbington and MTSU Professor and Murfreesboro-based pastor Rev. Dr. Aaron M. Treadwell.

The audience will be inspired, encouraged, and revived by songs and stories of faith, resistance, and triumph presented by some of the country’s most powerful and skillful vocal and instrumental musicians. BLACK HYMNODY II is free and open to the public. Donations to Scarritt Bennett Center and the Nashville Black Music Association are welcome. This program will not be live-streamed, and early arrival is encouraged to secure seating.

On Saturday morning, March 1st, Dr. Abbington will lead a workshop and clinic entitled Spirituals, Spirituals, Spirituals! beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Scarritt’s Harambee Auditorium. Abbington, Associate Professor of Church Music and Worship at Candler School of Theology and Fellow with The Hymn Society of the U.S. and Canada, will facilitate an exciting singing and learning experience. Participants will be exposed to a wealth of knowledge and understanding of the traditional “second generation” spiritual, receiving some of the most recent arrangements, including Trying to Get Ready arranged by Clayton White, Spirits That Dwell in Deep Woods by Wyatt Tee Walker, and an additional eight selected spirituals.

Spirituals, Spirituals, Spirituals! is hosted by BSMW partner GIA Publications, Inc. Registration is required for this session. Pre-registration is $25, with day-of registration available for $30. In addition to the resources mentioned above, registrants will also receive a copy of the One Lord, One Faith, One Baptism Hymnal from GIA Publications, Inc. Advance registration is suggested.

Closing out the weekend is The State of Music in the Black Church Community Town Hall. The presentation will also take place in Harambee Auditorium on Saturday, March 1st, at 1 p.m. Hosted by BSMW partner Roger Heights Baptist Church, the conversation will be moderated by Lady Shaunte’ of 760 The Gospel, with panelists Gina Miller, Dr. Nathan Young, Shannon Sanders, Tim Dilinger-Curenton, Apostle San Franklin, Dr. Cheryl Slay Carr, and Eboni Funderburk.

Discussion topics include gospel music’s place in “COUNTRY” Music City, compensation standards for church musicians, the evolving role of the minister of music, the impact of education and youth in church music, radio’s influence and relevance in modern church music, and the future of gospel music in the digital age. The State of Music in the Black Church Community Town Hall is free and open to the public.

With an assembly of stellar partners, rich talent, and brilliant minds from Music City and beyond, the second annual Black Sacred Music Weekend promises to be a celebration of music, history, culture, and progress. Attendees and participants are invited to have lunch for $15 in Scarritt’s Susie Gray Dining Hall, prepared by their award-winning chef and culinary team, at any point throughout the weekend’s programming.

For more information, registration, or to donate to Scarritt Bennett and the Nashville Black Music Association, visit https://scarrittbennett.org/events/.