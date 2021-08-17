Screw Your Freedom: Arnold Schwarzenegger Tears Anti-Maskers Down 

LOS ANGELES — Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger recently shamed anti-maskers and anti-vaxxers for prioritizing individual freedom over a moral obligation to prevent society from being infected when said freedom has a consequence.

Schwarzenegger shared his frustrations about Americans advocating for their freedom over public health.

The former California governor shared his stance on the importance of following public health protocols and told people who argue their personal freedom is being threatened by mask mandates to “screw their freedom.”

“There is a virus here,” Schwarzenegger said.

“It kills people, and the only way we prevent it is: get vaccinated, wear masks, do social distancing, washing your hands all the time, and not just to [sic] think about, ‘Well my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.’ No, screw your freedom.”

“You have the freedom to wear no mask — but you know something? You’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask. Because you are supposed to protect your fellow Americans around you.”

The “Terminator” star believes freedom comes with “obligations and responsibilities.”