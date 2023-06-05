(NASHVILLE, TN) – Soles4Souls, the Nashville-based, global nonprofit committed to turning shoes and clothing into opportunity, is the nonprofit partner for the second annual Music City Celebrity Golf Tournament hosted by Cromwell Media. Proceeds from the tournament held at the Hermitage Golf Course will benefit Soles4Souls’ 4EveryKid program, which provides shoes to children experiencing homelessness across the United States.

The event details are as follows:

WHO: Soles4Souls

Cromwell Media

Athletes, musicians and other local celebrities

WHAT: Second Annual Music City Celebrity Golf Tournament

WHEN: Wednesday, June 7 (This is a rain or shine event)

Arrive by 12:30 p.m.

Opening remarks will take place outside the registration area (behind the pavilion)

about 10 minutes before the start of play at 1pm.

WHERE: Hermitage Golf Course | President’s Reserve

3939 Old Hickory Boulevard, Old Hickory, TN 37138

Free parking is available in the Hermitage Golf Course parking lot.