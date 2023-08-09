NASHVILLE — Senate Democratic Leader Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, issued a statement Tuesday saying Gov. Bill Lee’s “narrow” proclamation will prevent most gun safety reforms from being debated during the Aug. 21 special session on public safety.

Sen. Raumesh Akbari:

“Whether you’re at church, school or grocery shopping, we all deserve the freedom to live without fear of gun violence. But after a decade of Republicans eliminating common sense gun laws, shootings are now the leading cause of death for children in our state. No family and no community are immune.

“A promise to do something to stop future shootings was made to Covenant parents, but sadly this proclamation eliminates many paths forward. While the narrow focus of this special session is frustrating, it will not stop Senate Democrats from fighting for reforms that directly address the epidemic of gun violence in our communities.

“We promised to put forward legislation that could prevent the next shooting before it happens — and that’s a promise we’re going to keep.”