Sen. Gilmore and Local Black Leaders Encourage Minorities to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Sen. Brenda Gilmore, a longtime North Nashville lawmaker, recently got her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine— and she is encouraging every Tennessean, especially disproportionately affected black and brown citizens, to make an appointment.

“I am feeling great after receiving my first dose of the coronavirus vaccine because I know I am helping put an end to this pandemic,” Sen. Gilmore said. “I could not be more proud of the scientists and doctors at Meharry who participated in the development of a safe, reliable vaccine and are now administering shots to deal this pandemic a knockout blow.”

Vaccines are critically important, Sen. Gilmore says, but she even more so for African Americans and Latinos who have suffered higher rates of infection and death than their white counterparts.

“Our hometown, historically black medical college is putting an incredible effort into fighting this virus and protecting our community,” Sen. Gilmore said. “This vaccine works. I trust the work they’re doing and every person, black, white or brown, should get in line for a shot as soon as they can.”

Gilmore is one of several influential members of the African American community who stepped up to receive vaccines in an effort to encourage to do the same.

Meharry Medical College administered COVID-19 vaccines on to key leaders in the Black community including Gilmore, Gospel Singer and Television Host Bobby Jones and Tennessee Tribune Publisher and CEO Rosetta Miller-Perry.

African American communities have been hit hardest by COVID-19 and continue to express hesitation toward the vaccine because of a longstanding history of mistreatment and misdiagnosis in healthcare.

As COVID-19 continues to ravage vulnerable communities, Meharry stands with key leaders to provide people with helpful information about the vaccine’s safety, efficacy and importance to further protect the community it has served since 1876.

Meharry will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturdays to patients in the Meharry Medical Group clinics and community members who register. Those 75 years and older can now sign up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine using this link.