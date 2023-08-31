By Victoria Green

The late Senator Thelma Harper

NASHVILLE, TN — On the morning of Aug. 15, 2023, the community gathered for the dedication of the renaming of the Metro Post office, to honor the legendary Senator Thelma Harper. It was a packed house of family, friends, and dignitaries that gathered at Z. Alexander Looby Theater. The ceremony included Mistress of Ceremonies Lisa Rogers, Postmaster Nashville, The Maplewood High School Color guard, “The Star Spangled Banner” performed by Maria Christina Brewer Atlanta, GA, Patrick Dailey, raised the roof with his countertenor voice, singing James Weldon Johnson’s “Lift Every Voice And Sing” Remarks by Omar Coleman, USPS Tennessee District Manager, Remarks by Congressman Mark Green, 7th Congressional District of TN, State Senator Charlane Oliver, 19th Senatorial District of TN, Congressman Jim Cooper, 5th Congressional District of TN, Linda Harper, daughter of Senator Thelma Harper, Mayor John Cooper, and Deputy Mayor Brenda Haywood, Nashville.

“Parade of Hats” at the unveiling at the Sen. Thelma Harper Post Office dedication. Photo by Victoria Green

After the ceremony many gathered outside with the Maplewood High School Marching Band along with a parade of 30 women wearing Senator Thelma Harper hats, organized by Carolyn Broyles. Everyone marched next door to the Thelma Harper Post office for the unveiling of the plaque. The plaque read “THIS BUILDING IS NAMED IN HONOR OF THELMA HARPER”

Who can find a virtuous woman? A woman that served her community in many capacities. Thelma Harper began her public service career in 1980, when she was elected as executive committeewoman for 2nd district. In 1983 she was elected to the city council, where she served for eight years. Senator Harper was the first African American woman elected to the state Senate, District 19. The first African American woman to chair a major senate committee, and the longest serving woman Senator in Tennessee history, to serve in the house. Her price was defiantly far above rubies. Senator Harper passed April 22, 2021. Her legacy will live forever in our hearts.

A special thanks to Jasper Hendricks III, Commissioner and Chair of the Nashville Fair Board and Sharon Hurt, Councilwoman At- Large for their vision, dedication, and hard work towards the renaming of the Metro Post Office to honor Senator Thelma Harper.