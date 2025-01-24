SERGEANT BOB KUPCZYK RETIRES FROM FRANKLIN POLICE

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (Jan. 24, 2025) – A 25-year veteran with the Franklin Police Department has retired.

Sergeant Bob Kupczyk, who joined the police department in 2000, said farewell during a retirement ceremony Friday afternoon at police headquarters. He was joined by family, friends, and many of his fellow officers.

“Serving and protecting the citizens of Franklin has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” said Kupczyk. “This is a profession that can be extraordinarily taxing, but I can honestly say that I have enjoyed coming to work every day. Having been at the department for two and a half decades, I’ve made a lot of great memories and lifelong friendships. I leave here filled with a lot of gratitude.”

Originally from Chicago, Kupczyk attended Olivet Nazarene University on a football scholarship and graduated with a B.A. in Social Justice. His law enforcement career began in 1995 with the Village of Bourbonnais, Ill. Police Department. He later joined the Kankakee. Ill. Metropolitan Enforcement Group before his hiring in Franklin. During his tenure with the Franklin Police Department, Kupczyk was a member of SWAT and a field training officer. In 2008, he was promoted to Sergeant.

“Sergeant Kupczyk has been a tremendous asset to this department,” according to Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “I am grateful for all his contributions, especially the invaluable knowledge he brought to training our officers. We will miss him and wish him a wonderful retirement.”

Kupczyk now plans to spend more time with family, including his five children.