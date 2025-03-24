Sexual Assault Awareness Month activities planned throughout April at MTSU

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A lineup of activities are scheduled throughout April at Middle Tennessee State University in observance Sexual Assault Awareness Month thanks to sponsorship and coordination by the June Anderson Center for Women and Nontraditional Students.

A comprehensive report from the Department of Justice found that 20–25% of women and transgender students experience sexual assault at some point in college, and 4–6% of men are victims. But, more than 90% of survivors do not report the assault.

“These numbers are troubling,” said June Anderson Center Director Maigan Wipfli. “So we want to continue to raise awareness and keep our students, faculty and staff informed about what to do and where to go for help.”

Sexual Assault Awareness Month kicks off with the “Clothesline Project” in the Student Union Building, 1768 MTSU Blvd. Students can visit the creation station that will be set up in the atrium from 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, and 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 3.

“The community is invited to decorate T-shirts to acknowledge sexual assault survivors and offer messages of encouragement,” Wipfli said.

The T-shirts will remain on display in the atrium from Thursday, April 3, through Friday, April 11.

The June Anderson Center will be at the campus Wellness Fair from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, April 15, in the Student Union Commons.

After the Wellness Fair ends, the annual “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes”event will step off at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 15, on the front lawn of the MTSU Health, Wellness and Recreation Center, 1848 Blue Raider Drive.

The walk is sponsored by the June Anderson Center, the Power of One, MT Dining, Interfraternity Council, Fraternity and Sorority Life and MTSU Student Programming and Raider Entertainment, or SPARE. Information regarding sexual assault, both on- and off-campus services and resources for students, faculty and staff will be provided as well.

Participants will go on a 1.1-mile walk from the Rec Center between the Business and Aerospace Building to Andrew Todd Hall and return to the starting line via the sidewalk passing in front of Keathley University Center. There will be free Chick-fil-A sandwiches as well as T-shirts.

“We’ll also be giving away teal ribbons, which symbolize sexual assault awareness,” Wipfli said.

Sexual Assault Awareness Month concludes with “Color the Commons.”Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, April 24, the MTSU community is invited to the Student Union Commons where there will be over 30 squares available — and a lot of chalk — for people to decorate with messages of encouragement for sexual assault survivors. You can preregister at https://powerof1.mtsu.edu/ or show up on the day of the event.

Off-campus visitors can obtain a temporary permit from the Parking and Transportation Services office at 205 City View Drive or print a visitor pass at https://mtsu.t2hosted.com. Visitor permits are $2 per day. A campus parking map is available at https://bit.ly/MTSUParking and more information about parking is available at https://mtsu.edu/parking/.

For more information, contact Wipfli at 615-898-2193 or maigan.wipfli@mtsu.edu. To learn more about what you can do if you are sexually assaulted on campus, go to https://www.mtsu.edu/sexual-violence/.