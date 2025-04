Memphis, TN – April 23, 2025 – Councilwomen Pearl Walker and Yolanda Cooper-Sutton will host a community meeting on the Shelby Drive Drop Yard Planned Development on May 1st at 5:30 P.M. at True Victory Church, located at 3150 E. Shelby Drive Memphis, TN 38118. This public meeting will allow residents, business owners, and community stakeholders to learn more about the proposed development and provide their feedback. For more information, please contact Daisha Shipp at the number listed above.