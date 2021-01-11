Sheryl Guinn Wins NAACP Election for Nashville Branch Presidency

NASHVILLE, TN — The president of the NAACP branch here was elected last week to the post she’s held since succeeding two other leaders.

Sheryl Guinn, a Nashville-based attorney, won with 52.3% of the votes in that race. Guinn was challenged by Dr. Judy Cummings, pastor of the New Covenant Christian Church.

In a lengthy interview, Guinn acknowledged the branch has been through a difficult time. She wants to “turn over a new leaf and not condemn” previous leaders. However, she will seek an audit of branch funding as she consults with association leaders, Guinn said, adding that audits are a “normal course of business.” She advocates voter registration, citizen education and participation as well as a membership drive with an eye toward younger Nashville residents.

Cummings congratulated Guinn on her election. “There are a lot of justice issues in Nashville that need to be addressed and I am sure you will organize the branch and assemble an amazing team to address each of them for the sake of our people!” Cummings said.

Marilyn Brown was elected first vice president. She was unopposed.

Jackie Sims was elected second vice president with 56.9% of the vote, besting Ludye Wallace, a former branch president who had been a Nashville councilman.

Vanita Lewis was elected third vice president with 51.5% of the votes over David Conner.

Robin Kimbrough Hayes, a local attorney, was elected branch secretary. She was unopposed as was Dr. Blondell Strong who’s the assistant secretary.

Elizebeth Overton was unopposed in her bid for treasurer. She was unopposed as the incumbent stepped down. Lisa Hammonds was unopposed and was elected assistant treasurer.

Branch executive committee were elected and they are Monet Brown, Nancy Cooper, Sonnye Dickson, Jacquelyn Favors, Brenda Gilmore, Patricia Goldthreate, Arnold Hayes, Betty Hardy Hines, Timothy Hughes, Charles Kimbrough, Dionne McClain-Smith, Annette Moore, Ronnie Whitney, Tara Williams, and Richard Wineland.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, voting was conducted on-line. Balloting started at 7 a.m. Jan. 10 and ended Sunday, Jan. 10, at 11:45 p.m. There were 248 ballots submitted. That’s 54% 461 eligible voters.

It was the third time the branch attempted to elect officers for terms ending with successors to be installed after a November 2022 election. The first attempt was stopped by officials of the Tennessee Conference of the NAACP as it found irregularities attributed to one candidate. The second attempt was foiled by the explosion on Christmas morning near the AT&T building on Second Avenue.

The time, date and method of installing new members is uncertain, partly because of the pandemic, and no decision has been made. Guinn continues as president, having succeeded a first vice president and then the immediate past president.