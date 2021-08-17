Shia LaBeouf Lands First Acting Role Since Ex FKA Twigs Abuse Allegations

WASHINGTON — Shia LaBeouf recently signed on for his next acting role amid allegations of abuse by his ex. This is the first role LaBeouf has landed since his ex-girlfriend and singer FKA twigs sued him for sexual battery, assault, and the infliction of emotional distress. The actor has been cast in a new movie by director Abel Ferrara about an Italian saint, as per reports.

Ferrara, who has helmed “King of New York” and “The Funeral,” revealed the casting news in an interview with a media outlet saying LaBeouf had signed on to play Saint Padre Pio.

“We’re doing a film about Padre Pio; he’s a monk from Puglia. It’s set in Italy right after World War I. He’s not a saint, he had stigmata (sic),” said Ferrara.

“He was also in the middle of a very heavy political period in world history. He was very young before he became a saint, so Shia LaBeouf is going to play the monk (sic).”

LaBeouf is currently facing a lawsuit brought on by FKA twigs. She claims he sexually and physically assaulted and battered her and knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease. FKA twigs, who was born Tahliah Barnett, also alleged several instances of physical abuse in the documents. She said that at times during their 9-month relationship back in 2018, she even feared for her life.