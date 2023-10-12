NASHVILLE, TN — As the 2023 Tennessee State University (TSU) Homecoming launches Rosetta Miller-Perry, one of this year’s Grand Marshalls encourages the community and travelers to shop at The Tennessee Tribune Stores at the Nashville International Airport (BNA). Moreover, the goal is to laud the business owners that are alumni of TSU. This feat has been made easier for shoppers with the incorporation of placards with the TSU logo and colors being placed on or near the products distributed by Alumni.

The Tennessee Tribune and Miller-Perry made history as this is the first time in this business category that any retail concessions program at any airport in the United States (US) has featured over 90 local, minority owned businesses. Skyport Hospitality, the developer comprised this innovative program that reimaged airport retailing. The Tennessee Tribune collaborated with Chaux Consulting to help with product placement that emphasizes the local culture, experiences and diversity of popular local brands. Long-time civil rights activist, business leader, pioneer and award-winning entrepreneur Rosetta Miller-Perry joins other history makers such as Swett’s Restaurant which is the longest-tenured food concessions operator with decades of experience.

Visitors can expect to find the famed namesake relish of the Winfrey Family, candles by Kierra Perkins, the teenaged business leader that appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show, the Nashville Roast Coffee Company, Bryla J. Couture, Sho-Nuff’s House Blend Seasoning, Ms. June’s Cajun Sauce, Tim’s Southern Tea, Tha Moxie motivational decks and many more apothecary items, gifts, candles, books, snacks, jewelry and more.

Several prominent authors such as Bishop Joseph W. Walker, III of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Dr. LaRonda Cockrell, Victoria Green and Mignon Francois of the Cupcake Collection represent the genres of faith -based, and motivational books while TSU Alum Robert and Gerald Curry are the distributors. The Tennessee Tribune Store has a host of well-rounded literary works that appeal to children, educators, history, and entertainment that are good reads for travelers.

Other categories are represented by TSU Alumni including award-winning wine and spirits by local minority-owners and distributed by Fortune 500 supply chain enterprises. Fiyori Vodka, recently featured on an episode of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is owned by Clarence Dwarka, the award-winning, best-seller Guidance Whiskey owned by Jason Ridgel is also a very prominent top selling brand and is a favorite of travelers. The last entry inThe Tennessee TribuneStore’s wine and spirits category is the emerging brand Twisted Sistuh’s owned and operated by Ogechi Anyatonwu and Kristi Anderson.

The Tennessee Tribune Store will continue its historical and trendsetting journey in the airport business sector with the opening of their third store scheduled for the future Tennessee Titans Stadium and a fourth store will open in a North Nashville area.

For more information about retail placement in the tribune store, email ChauxConsulting@gmail.com