LOS ANGELES, CA — Producer-screenwriter Angela Marie Hutchinson is tapped by Brat TV to serve as the showrunner and director for a new Facebook Watch show, Something About Larray. The situational comedy docuseries captures the life of mega influencer Larray (24.9 million TikTok followers, 6.6 million Instagram, and 8.4 million YouTube) as he renovates his grandmother’s Los Angeles home that she has resided in for over 60 years. The 8-episode series premieres on November 9 and will air every Thursday. Guest appearances include social media star Nailea Devora, actress Vanessa Simmons, and other Gen Z celebrities. Trailer here.

This series marks Hutchinson’s debut as a showrunner and director. “The series amplifies Larray’s brand of comedy and will give his fans up close and behind-the-scenes access into his vibrant world,” says Hutchinson. “I love working with talented creators like Larray because as a former social media professor, he exemplifies the power of UGC (user-generated content).”

Angela Hutchinson, left, on set of the new comedy series she’s the producer and director of.

As a woman of color, Hutchinson is committed to diversity. The crew that she hired is made up of mostly women, a range of ethnicities, and diverse social perspectives. “I am grateful to have an opportunity to show young women that we can be working moms and strong leaders in Hollywood,” says Hutchinson, a mother of three young children.

Currently, Hutchinson has development deals for an unscripted crime show and game show with a major production company. Previously, she wrote, A Christmas for Mary, a holiday movie that aired on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. She is also the creator and executive producer of the Facebook Watch series, Asking for a Friend, a talk show hosted by Vanessa Simmons.

Note: Angela was a former Tennessee Tribune intern.