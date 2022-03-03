Montgomery County leaders will hold a ceremony Monday to sign a bill that will enable the county to rename the Silver Spring Library, the “Brigadier General Charles E. McGee Library.”

Brig. Gen. McGee, who passed away early this year at the age of 102, served as a fighter pilot and member of the 332nd Fighter Squadron, famously known as the “Tuskegee Airmen,” an all-Black unit in World War II, followed by combat missions in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

“He fought against racism and for equality his entire career and paved the way for many African American service members,” the county said. “A Montgomery County resident for many years, McGee prioritized learning and engaging with young people and served as a role model to Montgomery County residents and Americans.”

McGee passed away peacefully at his home in Bethesda on Jan. 16.





Tuskegee airman Charles McGee, 100, salutes as his great grandson Iain Lanphier looks as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

7News’ Jonathan Elias recently spoke with McGee’s daughter, Yvonne and son, Ronald. Ronald is now a retired Air Force pilot himself. They shared with Jonathan some of the mindset their father had when he was trying to fly fighters for his country.

The ceremony will be attended by Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, Councilmember Will Jawando, Montgomery County Public Libraries Director Anita Vassallo, Montgomery County Department of General Services Director David Dise, the Montgomery County Commission on Veterans Affairs, family members of Brig. Gen. Charles E. McGee, and others.