Single moms show resiliency, provide love

When I was thinking about what to write, I initially considered a story about the state of

the economy, and the various jobs people have – in some cases more than one – to

make a living. But as I talked to different people, I encountered a number of single

mothers. So, I thought, maybe I’ll focus on them. It’s also a fitting way to wrap up

Women’s History Month, by recognizing these amazing women who do what’s

necessary – such as working more than one job – to make ends meet and care for their child or children.

According to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly two-thirds of the roughly 10 million single-parent families with children under age 18 are headed by single mothers. Globally, there are over 100 million single mothers, with the U.S. having the highest proportion of children living in single-parent households among developed countries.

One of those single mothers is Laura Shelton. She’s a server three to four days a week at one restaurant and two to three days a week at another. She has shared custody of her 11-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter. Shelton has a two-year degree in veterinary technology, but she said she makes more money and has better hours with her kids waiting tables.

“I would love to get just one job (but) for now, this works for me,” Shelton said. “It does wear me out at times, but it pays the bills.”

While most single mothers are employed, only half work full-time throughout the year, and many face challenges in securing stable, well-paying jobs, according to Single Mother Guide.

“Despite these pressures, children in single-mother households report feeling loved and supported, highlighting the strong family bonds maintained by single mothers,” said SMG.

The granddaughter of Jennifer Donoho is, indeed, loved. Donoho, who works for a large retail chain, has had custody of the 9-year-old going on three years. She said she’s looking for a second job because her granddaughter wants to eventually become a cheerleader and would like to take gymnastics classes, which of course costs money. But Donoho said she’s more than worth it.

“She keeps me going; I love her,” said grandma.

Neva Thompson is a media psychologist. She said sometimes being a single mother is viewed negatively in society because questions arise as to why the person is in that situation. But Thompson said being a single mother exemplifies resilience because she is doing what’s needed to be a provider.

“You have to be resilient in yourself,” said Thompson, who has a grown son, and shares custody of two teenage sons with her ex-husband. “My middle son looked at me as his hero going through the divorce. He saw the resilience in me.”

Shawn Caster understands resiliency. Since she was 20 years old, she has raised a son (now 32) with special needs, and a daughter, now 20. Caster, a litigation attorney, acknowledges she’s had her share of challenges being a single mom, but she said the reward has been seeing how wonderful her children have become. “Our children don’t ask to be here,” she said. “They don’t get to pick and choose their parents. All we need to do is love them.”