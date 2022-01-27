By Ashley Benkarski

NASHVILLE, TN— Like most parents Tamella Curry will tell you her biggest accomplishment is her child.

When she became a mother at a young age, the odds were stacked against her.

But what began as a bartending gig has become Sip Nashville, a mobile bartending business that grew from dream to reality in the short span of a few years.

She’d worked various venues spanning the social scene, from fancy soirees in ballrooms to family celebrations in backyards. Eventually she realized that she could use her experiences to embark on a journey of entrepreneurship.

Curry got together the items she needed to get started and enlisted her brother to help her conceptualize and create her logo and began marketing Sip Nashville by approaching people and offering them her business card.

Curry had the idea before the COVID-19 pandemic but her business venture allowed her to be flexible and thrive. As a result, she grew her client base and is hoping to expand operations.

For Curry, entrepreneurship offers liberation and security but it’s more than a vessel of income—It’s a way to inspire her daughter.

Charlotte Peacock, Vice President of Business Banking at Republic Bank.

Charlotte Peacock, Republic Bank’s Vice PresidentBusiness Banking, oversaw Curry’s loan and, through the community loan fund, guided Curry through the steps of getting her business off the ground.

Peacock said Curry’s enthusiasm and determination were key in her loan decision, but those things alone won’t get a small business off the ground.

The importance of keeping records, having the necessary paperwork and reporting income shouldn’t be understated. A business plan foreshadows the applicant’s ability to plan and adapt to uncertainties.

Programs such as Republic Bank’s community loan fund can help budding entrepreneurs like Curry establish themselves.

The Community loan fund offered by Republic Bank is available for businesses seeking up to $50,000 with low interest rates and terms up to 60 months.

Curry said it’s important to stay realistic yet optimistic when it comes to starting your own business, and while there’s freedom in being a business owner it’s crucial to maintain a structure for yourself.

You can find Sip Nashville on Instagram (@sipnashville241) and Facebook.

Funds for Republic Bank’s community loans are still available and interested parties can apply at republicbank.com/clf.