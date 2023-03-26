The 19th annual Southeast Egg Hunt Event and Festival Saturday is expected to

draw more than 5,000 children to the Southeast Community Center in Antioch. It

runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Families from all across Southeast Nashville look forward to our egg hunt and all

the festivities that go with it,” said event founder Karen Johnson. “Dozens of

volunteers put on this event with all children in mind — most especially

underserved children — to provide them this annual spring tradition at no cost.

“We started 19 years ago with just a few families and have grown way beyond

anything we could have imagined. Now, we have live stage entertainment, the

costumed characters that children love, a puppet show, food trucks, and all sorts

of activities and community participation.”

For the second year in a row, Amazon is the Presenting Sponsor for the event.



The Tennessee Titans Foundation, for the first time, is a leading sponsor, while

Solaren Risk Management is providing security and other logistical services.

Dozens of other businesses and organizations, including a number of Metro

departments, are sponsoring the event at various levels.



The fun kicks off with a parade at 10 a.m. But the centerpiece is the Egg Hunts,

where children, from tots to 4th graders, are allowed onto the field by age group

to gather eggs. Special needs children have an egg hunt all their own. Some of

the eggs contain numbers that kids turn in for prizes, ranging from electronic

games to age-appropriate toys.