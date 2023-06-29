By Vivian Shipe

KNOXVILLE, TN — The celebration is now one year away. An all call is going out all over the United States calling the Panthers of Austin and the Roadrunners of Austin -East to come back home.

The historic reunion happens every five years and is held over the Fourth of July holiday. The reunion brings together alumni of Austin High School and Austin-East Magnet High School. The attendance is usually around 1200 and is held in the ballroom of the Knoxville Convention Center, the only facility large enough to accommodate the large crowd.

For 89 years, Austin was the first and only public high school in Knoxville for Black children. Founded by Emily Austin, a white woman who created a space where all Black children could be educated in one space. The school opened in 1879 and served the children of Knoxville until integration happened.

The move to full integration in 1968 saw Austin combined with all white East High School and the mascot changed from the panther to the roadrunner and Austin-East High School was formed.

The reunion celebrates the history of both schools and presents scholarships to graduating A-E students. There are block parties, picnics, school tours, dinners, a special program book, class photos, dances, and special guest performances planned for those who come home.

Those interested in attending the reunion should contact: jnwhiteside@gmail.com or contact the Beck Cultural Exchange Center for more information. The next planning meeting is scheduled for July 22nd at the Beck Cultural Center. Representatives from each class are encouraged to attend the meetings either in person or via zoom.