Sponsor our celebration of 30 years of Stories and Social Activism! 1991-2001
“We know none of this work would be possible without the support of the community: our partners, family, friends and neighbors.”—Miller Perry
Presenting Sponsor – $30,000
- Full-page ad in The Tennessee Tribune (13-week run – back page of A or B section)
- Web ads in rotation as top leaderboard, bottom leaderboard or box ad (52 weeks)
- Logo included in The Tennessee Tribune e-newsletter
- Video ad/representation on all Tennessee Tribune Talks webinars
- Video ad posted and shared on Tennessee Tribune social media (4 weeks)
- Access to any Tennessee Tribune Talks webinar for up to 25 attendees
- Annual print and/or digital subscription to The Tennessee Tribune for two years
- Opportunity for editorial/advertorial feature
- Full-page in 30th anniversary commemorative magazine
- Branded waiting room for 30th anniversary virtual celebration
- Acknowledgement as sponsor and logo on event registration page
- Inclusion on sponsored gift for attendees
- Promoted as 30th anniversary virtual celebration sponsor on social media and all other promotional materials/platforms
- Scholarship/stipend support for one (1) Anthony J. Cebrun Journalism Center student
Platinum Sponsor – $15,000
- Two-week run for one (1) half-page ad in The Tennessee Tribune
- Web ads in rotation as top leaderboard, bottom leaderboard or box ad (26 weeks)
- Logo included in The Tennessee Tribune e-newsletter
- Video ad posted and shared on Tennessee Tribune social media (4 weeks)
- Access to any Tennessee Tribune Talks webinar for up to 15 attendees
- Annual print and/or digital subscription to The Tennessee Tribune for one year
- Full-page in 30th anniversary commemorative magazine
- Branded waiting room for 30th anniversary virtual celebration
- Promoted as 30th anniversary virtual celebration sponsor on social media
- Branded waiting room for 30th anniversary virtual celebration
Gold Sponsor – $7,500
- Two-week run for one (1) half-page ad in The Tennessee Tribune
- Ten (10) tickets of the 30th anniversary virtual celebration
- Web ads in rotation on website as top leaderboard, bottom leaderboard or box ad (26 weeks)
- Logo included in The Tennessee Tribune e-newsletter
- Video ad posted and shared on Tennessee Tribune social media (4 weeks)
- Access to six (6) Tennessee Tribune Talks webinars for up to 10 attendees
- Annual print and/or digital subscription to The Tennessee Tribune
- Half-page in 30th anniversary commemorative magazine
- Promoted as 30th anniversary virtual celebration sponsor on social media
Silver Sponsor – $3,000
- Two-week run for one (1) half-page ad in The Tennessee Tribune
- Ten (10) tickets of the 30th anniversary virtual celebration
- Web ads in rotation on website as top leaderboard, bottom leaderboard or box ad (26 weeks)
- Logo included in The Tennessee Tribune e-newsletter
- Video ad posted and shared on Tennessee Tribune social media (4 weeks)
- Access to six (6) Tennessee Tribune Talks webinars for up to 10 attendees
- Annual print and/or digital subscription to The Tennessee Tribune
- Half-page in 30th anniversary commemorative magazine
- Promoted as 30th anniversary virtual celebration sponsor on social media
Bronze Sponsor – $1,500
- One week run for one (1) quarter page ad in The Tennessee Tribune
- Four (4) tickets to 30th anniversary virtual celebration
- Mention included in The Tennessee Tribune e-newsletter
- Access to four (4) Tennessee Tribune Talks webinars for up to two (2) attendees
- Annual print and/or digital subscription to The Tennessee Tribune
Community Supporter – $360
- One (1) ticket(s) to 30th anniversary virtual celebration
- Mention included in The Tennessee Tribune e-newsletter
- Annual print and/or digital subscription to The Tennessee Tribune
- Access to two (2) Tennessee Tribune Talks webinars
Contribution $360 and under
- Digital subscription to The Tennessee Tribune
- Access to one (1) Tennessee Tribune Talks webinar
Contribution any amount
Downloadable Sponsorship package (PDF)