Sponsor our celebration of 30 years of Stories and Social Activism! 1991-2001

“We know none of this work would be possible without the support of the community: our partners, family, friends and neighbors.”

—Miller Perry

Presenting Sponsor – $30,000

  • Full-page ad in The Tennessee Tribune (13-week run – back page of A or B section)
  • Web ads in rotation as top leaderboard, bottom leaderboard or box ad (52 weeks)
  • Logo included in The Tennessee Tribune e-newsletter
  • Video ad/representation on all Tennessee Tribune Talks webinars
  • Video ad posted and shared on Tennessee Tribune social media (4 weeks)
  • Access to any Tennessee Tribune Talks webinar for up to 25 attendees
  • Annual print and/or digital subscription to The Tennessee Tribune for two years
  • Opportunity for editorial/advertorial feature
  • Full-page in 30th anniversary commemorative magazine
  • Branded waiting room for 30th anniversary virtual celebration
  • Acknowledgement as sponsor and logo on event registration page
  • Inclusion on sponsored gift for attendees
  • Promoted as 30th anniversary virtual celebration sponsor on social media and all other promotional materials/platforms
  • Scholarship/stipend support for one (1) Anthony J. Cebrun Journalism Center student
Platinum Sponsor – $15,000

  • Two-week run for one (1) half-page ad in The Tennessee Tribune
  • Web ads in rotation as top leaderboard, bottom leaderboard or box ad (26 weeks)
  • Logo included in The Tennessee Tribune e-newsletter
  • Video ad posted and shared on Tennessee Tribune social media (4 weeks)
  • Access to any Tennessee Tribune Talks webinar for up to 15 attendees
  • Annual print and/or digital subscription to The Tennessee Tribune for one year
  • Full-page in 30th anniversary commemorative magazine
  • Branded waiting room for 30th anniversary virtual celebration
  • Promoted as 30th anniversary virtual celebration sponsor on social media
  • Branded waiting room for 30th anniversary virtual celebration
Gold Sponsor – $7,500

  • Two-week run for one (1) half-page ad in The Tennessee Tribune
  • Ten (10) tickets of the 30th anniversary virtual celebration
  • Web ads in rotation on website as top leaderboard, bottom leaderboard or box ad (26 weeks)
  • Logo included in The Tennessee Tribune e-newsletter
  • Video ad posted and shared on Tennessee Tribune social media (4 weeks)
  • Access to six (6) Tennessee Tribune Talks webinars for up to 10 attendees
  • Annual print and/or digital subscription to The Tennessee Tribune
  • Half-page in 30th anniversary commemorative magazine
  • Promoted as 30th anniversary virtual celebration sponsor on social media
Silver Sponsor – $3,000

  • Two-week run for one (1) half-page ad in The Tennessee Tribune
  • Ten (10) tickets of the 30th anniversary virtual celebration
  • Web ads in rotation on website as top leaderboard, bottom leaderboard or box ad (26 weeks)
  • Logo included in The Tennessee Tribune e-newsletter
  • Video ad posted and shared on Tennessee Tribune social media (4 weeks)
  • Access to six (6) Tennessee Tribune Talks webinars for up to 10 attendees
  • Annual print and/or digital subscription to The Tennessee Tribune
  • Half-page in 30th anniversary commemorative magazine
  • Promoted as 30th anniversary virtual celebration sponsor on social media
Bronze Sponsor – $1,500

  • One week run for one (1) quarter page ad in The Tennessee Tribune
  • Four (4) tickets to 30th anniversary virtual celebration
  • Mention included in The Tennessee Tribune e-newsletter
  • Access to four (4) Tennessee Tribune Talks webinars for up to two (2) attendees
  • Annual print and/or digital subscription to The Tennessee Tribune
Community Supporter – $360

  • One (1) ticket(s) to 30th anniversary virtual celebration
  • Mention included in The Tennessee Tribune e-newsletter
  • Annual print and/or digital subscription to The Tennessee Tribune
  • Access to two (2) Tennessee Tribune Talks webinars
Contribution $360 and under

  • Digital subscription to The Tennessee Tribune
  • Access to one (1) Tennessee Tribune Talks webinar
Contribution any amount

Downloadable Sponsorship package (PDF)