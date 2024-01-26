

ST LOUIS (TN Tribune) — The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis recently announced

that Alberto G. Musalem will be its next president and chief executive officer. In this

role, Musalem will represent the Eighth Federal Reserve District in national monetary

policymaking on the Federal Open Market Committee and will lead the 1,500

employees of the St. Louis Fed. He will begin his role on April 2, 2024.

“Alberto will be an outstanding president and CEO of the St. Louis Fed,” said St. Louis

Fed Director Carolyn Chism Hardy, president and CEO of Chism Hardy Investments

LLC in Bartlett, Tenn., and deputy chair of the Bank’s search committee. “As an

experienced economist, former Federal Reserve leader, collaborator and

communicator, he comes with the exceptional technical expertise and leadership

abilities needed to contribute to effective policymaking and advance a large

organization in service to the public. Alberto is a mission-focused leader, and I am

confident he will work tirelessly to promote a healthy economy for all in representing

the diverse views of the constituents across the Fed’s Eighth District.”

Musalem has more than 27 years of public and private sector experience in economic

policy, finance and markets. Most recently, he was CEO, co-chief investment officer

and co-founder of Evince Asset Management, a quantitative investment technology

company. Prior to Evince, he was executive vice president and senior advisor to the

president at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where he was head of integrated

policy analysis, international a[airs and a member of the Bank’s Management

Committee. Prior to the New York Fed, he was managing director, partner and global

head of research at Tudor Investment Corporation focusing on the interaction of

economic policy, macroeconomic performance and markets. As an economist at the

International Monetary Fund, he worked with IMF teams and country authorities on

monetary policy and inflation targeting frameworks, fiscal responsibility rules and

banking systems during the emerging market crises of the late 1990s.

He is an adjunct professor of finance at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of

Business and serves on the boards of the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation

(Freddie Mac) and Man Group. He will step down from these positions before taking

office. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and the Economic Club of

New York. Previously, he served as chair and director of School the World, a nonprofit

committed to solving extreme poverty through education. More information about his

professional experience can be found in his bio.

Musalem earned his Ph.D. in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and his

master’s and bachelor’s degrees in economics from the London School of Economics

and Political Science. He was born in Bogota, Colombia, and lived in Brazil and

Argentina before emigrating to the U.S. and graduating from Maryland’s public

school system.

“I am deeply honored to serve as the next president of the St. Louis Fed and grateful

for the opportunity to promote a strong, resilient and inclusive economy,” Musalem

said. “I look forward to engaging with the people and communities of the

Eighth Federal Reserve District to represent this part of the country at the monetary

policy table. I am thrilled to lead the outstanding St. Louis Fed team in our service to

the district and the nation as a fiscal agent for the U.S. Treasury, supervisor of

financial institutions, research engine and innovator. I am eager to get started.”

Musalem, age 55, will be the 13th president of the St. Louis Fed. He succeeds Jim

Bullard, who resigned from his role in July 2023 after 15 years as the St. Louis Fed’s

president and CEO to become dean of the business school at Purdue University.

Musalem will fulfill the remainder of Bullard’s current five-year term that began on

March 1, 2021, and ends on Feb. 28, 2026, at which time Musalem will be considered

for reappointment under a process established by the Federal Reserve Board of

Governors for all Reserve bank presidents. Until his April 2nd start date, St. Louis Fed

First Vice President Kathy O’Neill will continue to serve as interim president and CEO.

As president of the St. Louis Fed, Musalem will rotate with other regional Reserve bank

presidents as a voting member on the FOMC. He will participate in FOMC meetings

upon his start date and will be a voting member in 2025.

The Search Process

Musalem’s appointment follows an extensive national search process, consistent with

the Federal Reserve Act and policy of the Board of Governors. The search process

launched in July 2023 with the formation of a search committee composed of the six

non-banking directors of the Bank’s board of directors. The search committee was

chaired by Jim McKelvey, founder and CEO of Invisibly Inc. and 2023 chair of the

St. Louis Fed board; McKelvey’s board term ended Dec. 31, 2023. Chism Hardy, 2023

deputy chair of the Bank’s board, served as deputy chair of the search committee.

Other members of the search committee included Lal Karsanbhai, president and CEO

of Emerson Electric Co.; Andrew Clyde, president and CEO of Murphy USA Inc.; Penny

Pennington, managing partner, Edward Jones; and Michael Ugwueke, president and

CEO of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

Committed to a process that was robust, transparent, fair and inclusive, the search

committee sought input from a wide range of internal and external audiences on the

key attributes desired in a new leader and on potential prospects. The search

committee also ensured that the Bank had a comprehensive communications program

in place to provide broad-based public awareness of the search, understanding of how

the search process worked and information on how to apply. A broad and diverse

candidate pool was considered. After several rounds of interviews, the search

committee agreed unanimously on its selection, which, by law, then went to the Board

of Governors for approval. More information about the search process, including the

job profile, can be found on the St. Louis Fed’s website.

About the St. Louis Fed

Headquartered in St. Louis, with branches in Little Rock, Louisville and Memphis, the

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis serves the states that make up the Federal Reserve’s

Eighth District, which includes all of Arkansas, eastern Missouri, southern Indiana,

southern Illinois, western Kentucky, western Tennessee and northern Mississippi. The

St. Louis Fed is one of 12 regional Reserve banks that, along with the Board of

Governors in Washington, D.C., constitute the Federal Reserve System. As the nation’s

central bank, the Federal Reserve System formulates U.S. monetary policy, regulates

state-chartered member banks and bank holding companies, provides payment

services to financial institutions and the U.S. government, and promotes financial

literacy, economic education and community development.

