Stand Up Nashville held a 90s-themed Housing Party to engage the public on Nashville’s housing crisis

Stand Up Nashville held a 90s-themed party dubbed The Housing Party. The event brought together concerned community members, housing advocates, and residents who’ve faced evictions, rent hikes, and have been forced to move outside of the city due to affordability. The purposeful party focused on educating and empowering attendees in a fun, yet fundamental way to champion immediate housing solutions.

“The Housing Party builds on a communal theme, while teaching people about why new housing models and solutions should matter to Nashville,” shared Shani Glapion, a SUN organizer. “House parties in the 90s brought people together for a fun, positive experience with food, music, and of course, dancing. The nostalgia of those times is unmatched, but that was also a time when many people could actually afford housing. Research shows that today, nearly 40% of Nashville residents can’t afford housing, and that’s unacceptable.”

A DJ played 90s musical hits across pop, R&B, and rock genres as partygoers danced and rotated between stations. The housing-focused games and activities included historical key points, emailing elected officials, and recording brief videos with their thoughts and personal experiences with the housing crisis. The energy was high as attendees leaned into a different way to take action.

SUN demands that city officials demonstrate bold leadership through immediate action and long-term solutions to address the housing crisis. Specifically calling for issuing bonds to finance the construction of high-quality, permanently affordable housing on publicly owned land, which is necessary to meet the needs of working people. The ongoing eviction crisis requires fully funding the Eviction Right to Counsel Program.

“The work we’re doing, from research to events, and speaking out at Metro Council meetings is all to ensure that public resources are fully used to make the lives of Nashville residents better. By helping everyday people understand the dire need for change and their role in it, we can build people power to make it happen,” said Odessa Kelly, SUN’s executive director. “Nashville’s status as a playground for billionaires and the ultra-wealthy is destroying the fabric of our communities. The city’s priorities and leadership behaviors must change. United, we can become the city that works for all residents.”

The grassroots organization’s housing advocacy also includes budget asks, a volunteer budget working group, the limited popular education series “Home Is Where You Can Afford It,” and a letter to Mayor Freddie O’Connell from business owners whose employees and businesses are impacted by the housing crisis. Residents are urged to email the mayor in support of immediate housing solutions.

Visit standupnashville.org to learn about the organization, subscribe to its emails, and become a volunteer.