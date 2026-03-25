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    State of Tennessee Honors Gospel Artist T-RAN as Ambassador of Music & Entertainment

    Press ReleaseBy No Comments3 Mins Read
    Ayla Gilbert, Alexis Gilbert, Amoreě Gilbert, Terran 'T-RAN' Gilbert, Greg Vital Photo Credit - Aaron Beam on behalf of 22Visionz

    Nashville, TN — Gospel recording artist, producer, and creative visionary
    Terran “T-RAN” Gilbert has been officially honored with a state resolution
    from the Tennessee House of Representatives, recognizing his outstanding
    contributions to music, culture, and community impact. As part of this
    distinction, he has been formally recognized as an Ambassador of the Music
    and Entertainment Industry for the State of Tennessee.

    Presented by Tennessee State Representative Greg Vital, who represents
    District 29 in the Chattanooga area, the resolution carries a meaningful
    hometown connection. Both Vital and T-RAN share roots in Chattanooga,
    Tennessee—a city where Vital has personally witnessed T-RAN’s impact
    firsthand, both within their local community and as his influence has grown
    to audiences around the world.

    T-RAN’s legacy is deeply rooted in service and leadership. He is the son of
    Russell Gilbert, a dedicated 12-year City Councilman, and Terri Gilbert, an
    early childhood educator who devoted her career to shaping young minds.
    Their example laid the foundation for T-RAN’s commitment to purpose,
    excellence, and community impact.

    On March 23, 2026, as part of the special recognition, T-RAN was joined on
    the House floor by Tennessee State Representatives Greg Vital and Yusuf

    Hakeem, House Majority Leader Representative William Lamberth—his
    fellow Rotarian in their local Rotary Club in Gallatin, Tennessee—and his
    father, Russell Gilbert, a respected former 12-year City Councilman.

    During the presentation, T-RAN delivered a powerful live performance on
    the floor of the House of Representatives, performing his newest single,
    “More of You.” Accompanied by live strings and acoustic guitar, the
    performance captivated lawmakers and attendees alike, creating a moving
    and unforgettable moment inside the Capitol—blending artistry with a
    message of unity, faith, and perseverance.

    Known for his electrifying voice and genre-blending sound that fuses gospel
    depth with modern production, T-RAN has performed across three
    continents and ten countries, sharing stages with notable artists and
    reaching audiences far beyond traditional spaces. His music continues to
    inspire a new generation while calling listeners back to purpose and identity.

    Beyond the stage, T-RAN is the owner of the creative company 22Visionz
    Entertainment, where he leads innovative work across music, film, and
    digital content. He is also the founder of the nonprofit organization Live And
    Not Die Inc., through which he and his team have served communities
    nationwide—providing resources, mentorship, and support to individuals
    and families through outreach initiatives rooted in faith, music, and mental
    health awareness.

    At the heart of his journey is his family. T-RAN is supported by his wife, Alexis
    Gilbert, and their two daughters, Amoré Gilbert and Ayla Gilbert, who
    continue to be a source of inspiration behind his mission and impact.

    This honor marks a significant milestone in T-RAN’s career, solidifying his
    role not only as an artist, but as an official ambassador representing
    Tennessee’s rich music legacy on a global stage.

    As he continues to release new music and expand his reach, T-RAN remains
    committed to using his platform to uplift, empower, and ignite
    transformation through every note.

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