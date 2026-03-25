State of Tennessee Honors Gospel Artist T-RAN as Ambassador of Music & Entertainment

Nashville, TN — Gospel recording artist, producer, and creative visionary
Terran “T-RAN” Gilbert has been officially honored with a state resolution
from the Tennessee House of Representatives, recognizing his outstanding
contributions to music, culture, and community impact. As part of this
distinction, he has been formally recognized as an Ambassador of the Music
and Entertainment Industry for the State of Tennessee.
Presented by Tennessee State Representative Greg Vital, who represents
District 29 in the Chattanooga area, the resolution carries a meaningful
hometown connection. Both Vital and T-RAN share roots in Chattanooga,
Tennessee—a city where Vital has personally witnessed T-RAN’s impact
firsthand, both within their local community and as his influence has grown
to audiences around the world.
T-RAN’s legacy is deeply rooted in service and leadership. He is the son of
Russell Gilbert, a dedicated 12-year City Councilman, and Terri Gilbert, an
early childhood educator who devoted her career to shaping young minds.
Their example laid the foundation for T-RAN’s commitment to purpose,
excellence, and community impact.
On March 23, 2026, as part of the special recognition, T-RAN was joined on
the House floor by Tennessee State Representatives Greg Vital and Yusuf
Hakeem, House Majority Leader Representative William Lamberth—his
fellow Rotarian in their local Rotary Club in Gallatin, Tennessee—and his
father, Russell Gilbert, a respected former 12-year City Councilman.
During the presentation, T-RAN delivered a powerful live performance on
the floor of the House of Representatives, performing his newest single,
“More of You.” Accompanied by live strings and acoustic guitar, the
performance captivated lawmakers and attendees alike, creating a moving
and unforgettable moment inside the Capitol—blending artistry with a
message of unity, faith, and perseverance.
Known for his electrifying voice and genre-blending sound that fuses gospel
depth with modern production, T-RAN has performed across three
continents and ten countries, sharing stages with notable artists and
reaching audiences far beyond traditional spaces. His music continues to
inspire a new generation while calling listeners back to purpose and identity.
Beyond the stage, T-RAN is the owner of the creative company 22Visionz
Entertainment, where he leads innovative work across music, film, and
digital content. He is also the founder of the nonprofit organization Live And
Not Die Inc., through which he and his team have served communities
nationwide—providing resources, mentorship, and support to individuals
and families through outreach initiatives rooted in faith, music, and mental
health awareness.
At the heart of his journey is his family. T-RAN is supported by his wife, Alexis
Gilbert, and their two daughters, Amoré Gilbert and Ayla Gilbert, who
continue to be a source of inspiration behind his mission and impact.
This honor marks a significant milestone in T-RAN’s career, solidifying his
role not only as an artist, but as an official ambassador representing
Tennessee’s rich music legacy on a global stage.
As he continues to release new music and expand his reach, T-RAN remains
committed to using his platform to uplift, empower, and ignite
transformation through every note.