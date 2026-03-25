State of Tennessee Honors Gospel Artist T-RAN as Ambassador of Music & Entertainment

Nashville, TN — Gospel recording artist, producer, and creative visionary

Terran “T-RAN” Gilbert has been officially honored with a state resolution

from the Tennessee House of Representatives, recognizing his outstanding

contributions to music, culture, and community impact. As part of this

distinction, he has been formally recognized as an Ambassador of the Music

and Entertainment Industry for the State of Tennessee.

Presented by Tennessee State Representative Greg Vital, who represents

District 29 in the Chattanooga area, the resolution carries a meaningful

hometown connection. Both Vital and T-RAN share roots in Chattanooga,

Tennessee—a city where Vital has personally witnessed T-RAN’s impact

firsthand, both within their local community and as his influence has grown

to audiences around the world.

T-RAN’s legacy is deeply rooted in service and leadership. He is the son of

Russell Gilbert, a dedicated 12-year City Councilman, and Terri Gilbert, an

early childhood educator who devoted her career to shaping young minds.

Their example laid the foundation for T-RAN’s commitment to purpose,

excellence, and community impact.

On March 23, 2026, as part of the special recognition, T-RAN was joined on

the House floor by Tennessee State Representatives Greg Vital and Yusuf

Hakeem, House Majority Leader Representative William Lamberth—his

fellow Rotarian in their local Rotary Club in Gallatin, Tennessee—and his

father, Russell Gilbert, a respected former 12-year City Councilman.

During the presentation, T-RAN delivered a powerful live performance on

the floor of the House of Representatives, performing his newest single,

“More of You.” Accompanied by live strings and acoustic guitar, the

performance captivated lawmakers and attendees alike, creating a moving

and unforgettable moment inside the Capitol—blending artistry with a

message of unity, faith, and perseverance.

Known for his electrifying voice and genre-blending sound that fuses gospel

depth with modern production, T-RAN has performed across three

continents and ten countries, sharing stages with notable artists and

reaching audiences far beyond traditional spaces. His music continues to

inspire a new generation while calling listeners back to purpose and identity.

Beyond the stage, T-RAN is the owner of the creative company 22Visionz

Entertainment, where he leads innovative work across music, film, and

digital content. He is also the founder of the nonprofit organization Live And

Not Die Inc., through which he and his team have served communities

nationwide—providing resources, mentorship, and support to individuals

and families through outreach initiatives rooted in faith, music, and mental

health awareness.

At the heart of his journey is his family. T-RAN is supported by his wife, Alexis

Gilbert, and their two daughters, Amoré Gilbert and Ayla Gilbert, who

continue to be a source of inspiration behind his mission and impact.

This honor marks a significant milestone in T-RAN’s career, solidifying his

role not only as an artist, but as an official ambassador representing

Tennessee’s rich music legacy on a global stage.

As he continues to release new music and expand his reach, T-RAN remains

committed to using his platform to uplift, empower, and ignite

transformation through every note.