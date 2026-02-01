Statement from Mayor Freddie O’Connell about NES Restoration Timeline

Nashville, TN – Mayor Freddie O’Connell today provided the following statement regarding the pace of the restoration of power and communication to Nashville and Davidson County residents by the Nashville Electric Service (NES):

“For the first time since the start of this recovery, NES today released a timeline for full restoration of power in our community. This afternoon, I spoke with NES CEO Teresa Broyles-Aplin and Board Chair Anne Davis and expressed to both that the proposed pace of restoration is unacceptable. Nashvillians deserve better. I’ve summoned NES leadership to my office tomorrow for a full briefing to understand what barriers exist to getting power fully restored faster. I have continued to commit the full force of the Metro government and partners beyond Metro to assist NES. If there are other resources NES needs or barriers we can clear for them, I expect a quick assessment from NES so we can resource them swiftly and with precision.

Nashvillians are justifiably angry. It is critical to the life, safety, and wellbeing of our residents that NES use every tool at their disposal to increase the pace, improve communication, and get Nashvillians’ power back on.”