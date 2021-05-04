Related Articles

Chief Drake Names New Addition to the Office of Alternative Policing Strategies & Other Command Changes Effective May 1

Chief Drake Names New Addition to the Office of Alternative Policing Strategies & Other Command Changes Effective May 1

May 2, 2021

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Chief John Drake this afternoon announced an expansion of the recently created Office of Alternative Policing Strategies with the addition of 23-year MNPD veteran Terrence Graves effective May 1st.           Graves, who […]