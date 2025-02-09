Franklin Police Department to Set Up DUI Super Bowl Sunday

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – On Super Bowl Sunday, the Franklin Police Department will

be looking to intercept impaired drivers.

Extra police officers will be patrolling the streets on a day that is notorious for drinking and driving. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), drunk driving incidents in the United States spike by nearly 40% on Super Bowl Sunday in comparison to other days of the year. The latest NHTSA data from 2022 states that 45% of all fatal crashes on Super Bowl Sunday that year involved alcohol.

“Sunday is a special day for everyone to come together and have a good time,” said Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “With that being said, if you drink and drive, you are going to lose. Please be responsible and recognize that impaired driving can have significant, life-altering consequences.”

The Franklin Police Department suggests making a game plan for Sunday to ensure you don’t find yourself without a designated driver if you need one. In the city, Uber, Lyft, and several locally owned taxicab companies are also available.

Franklin residents and visitors who see a drunk driver on the road are urged to call 9-1-1.