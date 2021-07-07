Storyville Gardens Theme Park Coming to Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn – Storyville Gardens, an interactive theme park with attractions inspired by books and stories from the four corners of the world, will locate in the Middle Tennessee area with construction slated to begin in mid-2022.

Storyville Gardens will be a story-driven theme park using a mixture of modern technology and traditional show-based entertainment to bring stories to life in a highly immersive “edu-taining” experience. The goal of the park is to ignite and foster the desire to read beyond what is necessary in the classroom.

Storyville Gardens is the creation of Elde and DeLisa Guerrier, who also own full-service real estate development and investing firm Guerrier Development in Nashville. Managing Partner DeLisa Guerrier is the project lead for Storyville Gardens.

Guerrier said the company is in the site selection process for Storyville Gardens and is in active discussions with governments and private landowners in Middle Tennessee. She added that the park was born out of a need for family entertainment in the region, and the mission to change the relationship between children and reading.

“Middle Tennessee continues to experience an economic boom, and young families move here every day. However, Nashville and the surrounding counties are missing family-friendly entertainment options for our children. Storyville Gardens will provide that option while also helping parents and care givers instill a love of reading in their children.”

Storyville Gardens will be a destination including the park, hotels, retail, dining, and entertainment.

Storyville Gardens’ economic impact will be significant, with thousands of jobs created during the construction phase and more jobs created in the park upon completion.

Guerrier noted the goal of the park is to help children of all ages discover and re-discover a love of reading. Storyville Gardens will base its rides, attractions and shows on stories from the four corners of the world – Africa, America, Asia and Europe.

“Currently in Tennessee, only 34.9 percent of students read at grade level,” Guerrier said. “As a state, we can do so much better. While Storyville Gardens represents a significant economic opportunity for investors and the community where it will eventually be located, its mission is also to help jump start a movement where children in our state embrace and enjoy reading beyond what is required in the classroom.”

Guerrier Development Managing Partner Elde Guerrier, who leads the firm’s investor relations, noted the Nashville Metropolitan Statistical Area is one of only two in the U.S. that once had a profitable theme park that closed.

“Investors across the country are very aware of Middle Tennessee’s growth. They also know the history of Opryland in Nashville and that it closed despite being profitable with stable attendance. There is a great deal of excitement and energy around Storyville Gardens, and we are looking forward to delivering it to the region,” said Elde Guerrier.

He added that the park’s use of technology in its attractions will make it relevant and relatable to children now and in the future.

“Children today are the most technologically savvy generation in history. Storyville Gardens will utilize technology to engage children in a way they understand and expect.”

Storyville Gardens is being designed by Storyland Studios, one of the world’s leading experience design and production studios focusing on theme parks and visitor attractions. Storyland Studio’s list of clients includes Universal Studios, Disney, Marvel, LucasFilm, Cedar Fair and LEGOLANDâ.

Storyland Studios Founder and Chief Creative Officer Mel McGowan said Storyville Gardens is a truly unique concept that combines cutting edge family entertainment with a social mission that will resonate across the country.

“The potential for Storyville Gardens is limitless, both in terms of its ability to become a global attraction as well as its expected impact on children and families that will embrace reading and stories through world-class, experiential attractions,” McGowan said. “The theme park industry will have never seen a park quite like this one. Tennessee families and tourists to the region are in for an experience they won’t be able to get anywhere else.”

Storyville Gardens is expected to announce a site before the end of 2021. For more information on Storyville Gardens please visit www.storyvillegardens.com