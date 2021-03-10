Team USA Kickboxing Hosts Community Cleanup in Springfield, TN

SPRINGFIELD, TN – On March 13th, 2021 from 11am-1pm, The 200 Man Stand organization and Team USA Kick-Boxing, along with community and business leaders, will host a community cleanup at the Bransford Community Center.

Two weeks ago, the organizer of the 200 Man Stand, Otis Carter IV, helped complete the largest kickboxing competition in both Nashville and the state of Tennessee history at the Team USA Kickboxing National Championships at the Millennium Maxwell House Hotel where 239 fighters from 29 states competed to join Team USA Kickboxing’s national team.

Team USA Nashville is not done with its work in Middle Tennessee. In an effort to stay engaged in the Middle Tennessee community, Team USA Nashville decided to host a Springfield neighborhood community cleanup with The 200 Man Stand group to encourage strong community partnerships.

“We are excited to see so many organizations wanting to connect to participate in a fun activity that will help strengthen relationships within the Bransford community.” explained Team USA Nashville member Otis Carter IV.