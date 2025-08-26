Tennessee Announces 2025-26 Teacher of the Year

Nashville, TN—This evening, the Tennessee Department of Education announced Dr. Brandi De La Cruz as the 2025-26 Tennessee Teacher of the Year at the department’s Excellence in Education celebration. Dr. De La Cruz, a math instructor at Collierville High School in Collierville, TN, is known for her deep sense of purpose and care in the classroom. Among her notable achievements, she has inspired several of her students to pursue careers in education, particularly in mathematics. Dr. De La Cruz was selected for making math engaging, relevant, and accessible to all students.

“Congratulations to all the educators who were honored at this year’s celebration. I am especially excited to welcome Dr. Brandi De La Cruz as the 2025-26 Tennessee Teacher of the Year,” said Lizzette Reynolds, Commissioner of Education. “Dr. De La Cruz is an exceptional educator who understands how important a strong foundation in math is for our students, both in and beyond the classroom. Her thoughtful approach inspires students and builds critical skills they need to succeed now and in the future.” Dr. De La Cruz will represent Tennessee in the National Teacher of the Year competition and serve as an ambassador for education throughout the state for the 2025-26 school year. She follows Bryan Kerns, a fire science teacher at Dobyns Bennet High School in Kingsport City Schools. “Being named Teacher of the Year is a remarkable achievement and reflects the profound impact you’ve made on your students and community,” said Bryan Kerns, 2024-25 Tennessee Teacher of the Year, Kingsport City Schools. “Dr. De La Cruz will continue to share the Volunteer spirit with educators from across the country and represent Tennessee teachers, families, and students. Congratulations to Dr. Brandi De La Cruz, the 2025-26 Tennessee Teacher of the Year.” During the event, the department also recognized three Teacher of the Year finalists, representing each of the grand divisions.

Ashley Mosley, a kindergarten teacher at Jasper Elementary School in Marion County Schools, was recognized as the grand division winner for East Tennessee. Ginger Colvett, a 1st grade teacher at Poplar Grove Elementary School in Franklin Special School District, was recognized as the grand division winner for Middle Tennessee. Caitlin Tucker, a speech pathologist at Sharon School in Weakley County Schools, was recognized as the grand division winner for West Tennessee. The department also announced the Novice Tennessee Teacher of the Year Awardees, which celebrates and recognizes excellent novice teachers in Tennessee.

Additionally, the department announced the inaugural Aspiring Educator Award, which recognizes an exceptional high school student pursuing Teaching as a Profession course work.