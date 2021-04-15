Tennessee Business Roundtable Elects Dr. Keith Norman of Baptist Health Care

NASHVILLE, TN — The Board of Directors of the Tennessee Business Roundtable is pleased to announce the election of Dr. Keith Norman of Baptist Memorial Health Care, Memphis, as the organization’s new Regional Vice President for West Tennessee, effective immediately for the remainder of the 2020-2021 term.

Elected on January 29 by the Roundtable Board, Dr. Norman serves as Vice President of Government Affairs at Memphis-based Baptist, which is one of the country’s largest not-for-profit health care systems. Dr. Norman’s election fills the unexpired portion of the Regional Vice President term vacated at the end of 2020 by Luis Orbegoso, who served the Roundtable in that role during his tenure as President & COO of Memphis-based American Residential Services, LLC, which remains a Roundtable member company.

Dr. Norman joins the Roundtable’s elected member leadership team for 2020-2021, which includes:

• Chair: Matt Kisber, Chairman of the Board, Silicon Ranch Corporation, Nashville;

• Vice Chair: Mike Harrell, Principal, Latitude Advisors, LLC, Chattanooga;

• Treasurer: Dr. Nassar Nassar, President & CEO, Savant Learning Systems, Inc., Martin;

• Secretary: Mary Beth Hudson, Vice President, Wacker Chemical Corporation, Charleston;

• Regional VP, Middle TN: Colton Mulligan: Chief Executive Officer, FoxFuel Creative, Nashville;

• Regional VP, East TN: M. Edward Jett, Chief Executive Officer, MBI Companies, Inc., Knoxville;

• General Counsel: Wm. A. “Zan” Blue, Jr. , Managing Partner, Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, Nashville.

A graduate of Morehouse College, Dr. Norman earned a doctorate degree from Memphis Theological Seminary in 2016 and published his dissertation, which outlines strategies for urban community development in Memphis. He currently serves the community as Pastor of First Baptist Church—Broad, located in the Binghampton community of Memphis, and also as a member of the Board of Directors of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission, Christian Brothers University’s Board of Trustees, and the National Board of Trustees of the NAACP. He is a former commissioner of the Tennessee Bureau of Ethics and Campaign Finance, and is the immediate past president of Memphis’ NAACP chapter. A member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Dr. Norman is now pursuing a certification in diversity and inclusion management from the American Hospital Association’s Institute for Diversity and Health Equity.

Founded in 1983, the Tennessee Business Roundtable develops and implements pro-business public policies and initiatives that optimize the quality of life and well-being of all Tennesseans. Comprised of senior executives and strategic thinkers representing four dozen of Tennessee’s most-respected business enterprises and organizations from all three Grand Divisions of the state, the Roundtable has partnered successfully with six Governors and hundreds of other business, non-profit and government stakeholders to create and promote policies that contribute significantly to the success of the Volunteer State’s economy and people, particularly in the area of public education. Guided by the belief that an educated, healthy populace and sound state fiscal policies are the primary drivers of Tennessee’s vibrant economy, the Roundtable brings together ideas, information and thought leaders with a view to becoming the most respected and influential policy voice for Tennessee’s business community.