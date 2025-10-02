Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Rachel Campbell statement on government shut down

Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Rachel Campbell released the following statement:

“Donald Trump and Tennessee Republicans refused to negotiate so THEY can double the cost of health insurance for 642,867 Tennessee families. Families shouldn’t have to choose between putting food on the table or taking their child to a doctor. Donald Trump’s economy and Donald Trump’s shutdown are a means to make Tennesseans’ lives MORE expensive and MORE exclusive for the top 1% who cower to his whims. Republicans refuse to do their jobs, while Democrats stand united: cancel the cuts, lower costs, and save health care for hard-working Tennesseans. It’s that simple. No excuses, work for all Tennesseans for a change.”