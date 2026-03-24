TENNESSEE DEMOCRATIC PARTY STATEMENT ON DONALD TRUMP’S VISIT TO MEMPHIS

Trump joins Tennessee Republicans as families face rising costs and fear from federal overreach

NASHVILLE – Today, Donald Trump is in Memphis to participate in a “Memphis Safe Task Force roundtable”, joined by Governor Bill Lee, House Speaker Cameron Sexton, and extremist Stephen Miller. From the moment this “task force” was created, Memphians and Tennesseans across the state have raised serious concerns, warning it would sow fear and uncertainty rather than deliver real safety for families.

“We want to be perfectly clear: Donald Trump is not welcome in Tennessee. Trump and Stephen Miller, alongside his lapdogs Bill Lee and Cameron Sexton, are attempting to frame this PR stunt around public safety, but the reality is that Tennesseans are grappling with fear from the growing presence of masked federal agents in our communities, skyrocketing gas and grocery prices, and childcare that costs as much as college tuition. These are direct consequences of Trump’s agenda, backed by Tennessee Republicans, that have made life more expensive and less safe for Tennesseans. Tennessee Democrats are fighting each and every day to lower costs, invest meaningfully in working families, and deliver opportunity and dignity for all, said Rachel Campbell, Chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party.