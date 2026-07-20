Rep. Dixie endorsed by Black Caucus

WASHINGTON, DC — The Congressional Black CAUCUS PAC has endorsed Nashville Rep. Vincent Dixie in his race to defeat MAGA Republican Mike Van Epps, in Tennessee’s Seventh Congressional District.

“Vincent Dixie understands what is at stake in this moment,” said CBCPAC Chairman Rep. Gregory Meeks. This race is about whether Tennessee voters will have leaders who answer to the people. . Vincent has been a clear and consistent voice for working families, voting rights, and communities too often left out of the halls of power. CBCPAC is proud to stand with him because Tennessee deserves leaders who will defend democracy, confront extremism, and fight for the resources and every community deserves.”

Representative Dixie will bring a unique depth of experience serving Tennesseans in the legislature and a breath of fresh air to families who’ve been without a true fighter in Washington.

I am proud to have the support of the Congressional Black Caucus PAC in this critical race,” said Representative Vincent Dixie. “At a time when Tennessee families are facing rising costs, attacks on voting rights, and politicians who are focused on political games instead of solving problems, this endorsement sends a clear message. Our communities deserve a fighter in Congress who will defend democracy, lower costs, and make sure every Tennessean has a voice and a fair shot.

The Seventh Congressional District Democratic Primary will be held August 6, 2026.

State Representative Vincent Dixie is a husband, father, and entrepreneur who has called Tennessee his home his entire life. He’s been a leading voice calling out corruption and extremism, and was the catalyst for the suspension of Tennessee’s grocery sales tax – giving folks a break when they needed it most. Vincent’s running for Congress because it’s clear that the politicians in Washington have lost the plot on regular folks. He has built a deep and diverse coalition of leaders across faith, political, and neighborhood communities that trust him to go to DC to represent them, their communities, and their interests.