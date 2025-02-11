Tennessee Department Of Safety And Homeland Security Adds 1,400 Real Id Appointments As May 7 Implemation Deadline Approaches

TENNESSEE – With the REAL ID Act of 2005 taking effect in three months, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, TDOSHS, is expanding access by adding 1,432 additional REAL ID-specific appointment slots per day at Driver Services Centers across the state.

The REAL ID Act requires anyone 18 or older to have a REAL ID or another federally issued photo ID to board commercial flights within the United States or to enter certain federal buildings, military bases, and nuclear power plants.

“The REAL ID appointment expansion helps ensure that Tennesseans have the opportunity to obtain a REAL ID ahead of the federal deadline,” said TDOSHS Commissioner Jeff Long. “Our goal is to make the process as convenient as possible and to help travelers avoid last-minute delays. The added appointments reflect our commitment to both security and customer service.”

More than 2.7 million Tennesseans have already received REAL ID-compliant credentials, while nearly 1.2 million have not yet made a decision about getting a REAL ID. Another 1.9 million Tennesseans have chosen not to get a REAL ID-compliant credential. TDOSHS began issuing REAL IDs on July 1, 2019.

“We encourage Tennesseans to take advantage of the increased appointment availability now, rather than waiting until the last minute,” said Commissioner Long. “By planning ahead, you can avoid longer lines and ensure you have the credentials needed for travel and federal access.”

To apply for a REAL ID, customers must bring proof of U.S. citizenship or legal presence, proof of their Social Security Number, and two proofs of Tennessee residency. If your name has changed, you must also bring certified legal documents supporting the name change(s). All documents must be original or certified. Photocopies are not accepted. To ensure you’re bringing the correct documents, TDOSHS encourages you to have your REAL ID required documents pre-approved online. A complete list of accepted documents and the pre-approval portal are available at tnrealid.gov.

Federal law requires REAL ID applications to be made in person. If you have a Tennessee Driver License or ID, you can apply for a REAL ID at a Driver Services Center or a participating County Clerk. If you do not have a Tennessee Driver License or ID, you must apply for a REAL ID at a Driver Services Center. Tennesseans can save time at the Driver Services Center by scheduling an appointment to get a REAL ID. Find a Driver Services Center or participating County Clerk near you and schedule an appointment at tnrealid.gov.

Obtaining a REAL ID is optional. Non-REAL ID licenses will continue to be accepted for general identification purposes such as driving, purchasing alcohol or tobacco products, applying for federal benefits, voting or accessing hospitals, post offices, banks, federal courts, etc.

After the REAL ID implementation, Tennesseans may also use a valid passport or other federally issued photo ID to fly domestically. For the complete list of acceptable ID, visit the Transportation Security Administration, TSA, website, tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/identification.

If you are getting a Tennessee license for the first time or it is time to renew your license, the cost to get a REAL ID is $28.00. If you get a REAL ID outside of your renewal period, there is an additional duplication fee of either $8 or $12 depending on your license classification.

For more information about Tennessee REAL ID, visit tnrealid.gov.