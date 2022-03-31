NASHVILLE, Tenn (TN Tribune). – Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and the Nashville Predators organization hosted a voter registration event at Bridgestone Arena during the game against the Ottawa Senators on March 29, 2022.

“In Tennessee, it’s never been easier to get in the game and make your voice heard on Election Day,” said Secretary Hargett. “I’m grateful for the Nashville Predators continued commitment to encourage not only Preds fans but all Tennesseans to get loud, get registered and go cast a ballot.”

Secretary Hargett and the Nashville Predators will continue working together through the Your Vote Matters program to increase voter registration and civic engagement during the 2022 election. Preds fans and all Tennesseans can easily register to vote, update their address or check on their voter registration online at GoVoteTN.gov.

“In SMASHVILLE, we always encourage our fans to make their voices heard. Our continued partnership with Tennessee Security of State is extremely important to us, and we are committed to working alongside Secretary Hargett in this bipartisan effort to educate the community on the topic of civic engagement,” Nashville Predators President and CEO Sean Henry said. “Together at our voter registration event, we showed fans how to easily register to vote and update their voter registration online using the Secretary of State’s website.”

The Secretary of State’s office launched the Your Vote Matters program in 2019 and began working with the Nashville Predators in 2020. Later that year, Secretary Hargett presented the Nashville Predators with the NASS Medallion Award for their advocacy and dedication to promoting civic and voter engagement through their participation in the Your Vote Matters program.

Tennessee organizations and businesses can join the Your Vote Matters program by registering on GoVoteTN.gov.