NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessee State University Nashville Alumnae Association Nashville Chapter held their annual Mrs. Gwendolyn Vincent Holiday Brunch on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at TSU’s Avon Williams Campus downtown.

This year’s brunch was a spotlight on honorees, the amazing Mrs. Sonya Smith, Assistant Director of Alumni Relations (retired) and the legendary Dr. Homer R. Wheaton, Director of Financial Aid and Vice-President (retired).