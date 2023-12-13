By Jonathan Frank

Tennessee Tech University Chief Diversity Officer Robert Owens is not a native of the

Cookeville region – but you sure wouldn’t know it.

The four-time Tech alumnus and seasoned university administrator originally hails from the rural town of Walter Hill, near Murfreesboro, but has been closely connected to the Upper Cumberland ever since coming to Tech 30 years ago as a freshman engineering student.

After more than a generation of teaching, coaching, pastoring and leading in Putnam

County, it’s safe to say Owens is now a bona fide Cookevillian, but if additional local

credentials were ever needed, he just got them: Owens was recently named to Cookeville

Lifestyle’s 2023 “most influential people” list.

The quarterly magazine, which just celebrated its first anniversary, included Owens as one

of only 12 names to claim a spot on the coveted list in their winter 2023 edition. An

accompanying feature story on Owens details how he “serves the students who walk

through his doors with empathy and a commitment to their brightest possible outcomes.”

Owens says he was “blown away” by the recognition. “It means that some of the work that

I’ve done in my professional career here, but also in my life in general, has been recognized

and that folks have seen value in the things that I’ve been able to do and how I share my

life with those around me,” Owens added.

Owens has served the Tech community for nearly 20 years in various leadership roles, including as director of minority affairs – now known as intercultural affairs – assistant vice president for student affairs, and interim vice president for student affairs, culminating in his role today as the university’s first full-time, permanent chief diversity officer. The

father of five also leads a local church with his wife, Dana, and serves on various nonprofit

boards.

Looking back over his time on campus, Owens says his legacy is woven into the personal

and professional success of students he has mentored.

“Having been here for so many years, I’ve got former students that are highly successful in

lots of different sectors professionally, but also in terms of family and community

engagement across the country,” said Owens. “So, this recognition coming at the time of

homecoming season really has me reflecting on the students that I’ve been able to build

relationships with and have had some positive impact on.”

One such student was Dontrell Baines, a 2009 Tech graduate who now serves as chair of

the university’s Alumni Association Board of Directors.

“Dr. Owens has always been the type of person who can introduce himself to you as a

stranger and have you leave that same conversation with a new friend,” said Baines. “I

have learned so much from him. His love for this city and the people in it is infectious. I am

proud to call him my friend and one of my greatest mentors.”

Speaking with Cookeville Lifestyle, Owens admitted that the task of being a chief diversity

officer in higher education is “exponentially more difficult” today than when he started,

but his dedication to students keeps him going.

“Once I get to this campus in the morning and I’m able to meet with students that inspire

me, I’m reminded why I’m doing the work that I’m doing,” said Owens.

That work is paying dividends for current and future Golden Eagles. Owens helped raise $2

million for diversity scholarship funding and, working with other Tech faculty and staff,

recently helped secure a major renovation of the university’s Leona Lusk Officer Black

Cultural Center – a place that Owens says was personally meaningful to him as a Tech

student. Diversity at Tech has also grown steadily on Owens’ watch.

Owens said the Cookeville community has played an important role in all that he has

accomplished.

“I’m not from here but I feel like I’ve been accepted, and my family has been accepted

here,” said Owens. “It’s given me an opportunity to grow as a professional, as a community

member and as a person of faith. I’ve been able to become a leader here in the skin that

I’m in, and I’m thankful for that.”

Looking ahead, Owens sees promise in the continued upward trajectory of both Tech and

the Cookeville area.

“As Tech grows and as we become more diverse, it’s only going to help the region,” said

Owens. “The university is going to bring a diversity of thought that I think is going to

impact our whole community and really the state.”