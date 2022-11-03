By Tribune Staff

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville International Air- port (BNA – which stands for Berry Field Nashville in honor of Colonel Harry S. Berry, the airport’s first administrator.) and Skyport Hospitality announced the opening of the 2nd Tennessee Tribune Store which changed the landscape of airport retail properties in Tennessee on Friday, October 28, 2022, with 40 diverse vendors. The arduous process began three years ago with 432 applications desiring to join Fraport- USA’s efforts to convert BNA into the crown jewel of airports. Miller-Perry a proud US Navy veteran said that Douglas E. Kreulen, A.A.E. President and CEO Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, made sure that women and minorities had access to all opportunities for the first time in the history of the airport (established in 1937). Kreulen had a stellar career prior to coming to Nashville including serving in the United States Air Force for 27 years, earning the rank of Colonel. Kreulen is also a decorated war veteran, earning the Bronze Star (Kosovo), Legion of Merit, Defense Superior Service Medal, Air Medal, and Meritorious Service Medal.

For over 30 years, Rosetta Miller-Perry known for promoting equal opportunities and growth in the evolution of minority- and women-owned businesses and suppliers, as well as fostering the advancement of civil rights and equal opportunities in the Atlanta region as inaugural director to the Nashville Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Wanda Miller-Benson, associate publisher at the Tribune, stated that “Nashville’s culture resonates for tourists and BNA is the destination location for all international travelers, since Music City is a popular entertainment paradise in the United States.”

The second Tennessee Tribune News Store is pre-security with similar items as Tn Tribune Store #1. So customers can buy from a vendor when bringing someone for departure without going through security or just come out to BNA to purchase items from all Black Nashville vendors, from popcorn, liquor, tea and coffee to $135 sorority purses.

The Tennessee Tribune store is among many Nashville favorites including: 360 Degrees, Vino Fiesta, Party Fowl, Acme Feed and Seed, The Southern, Swett’s and a host of other popular concepts fill the 133,000 square feet through the year 2029.