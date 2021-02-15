Tennessee Valley Healthcare Gives Record Number of COVID-19 Vaccines to Vets at First Walk-in Clinic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – At its first walk-in vaccination clinic, the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System administered more than 1,400 Moderna COVID-19 doses Saturday to enrolled Veterans.

On average, the health care system administers 450 doses each day.

“I’m really proud to say we are in the top 25 percent of VA hospitals with the highest number of vaccines administered,” Dr. Richa Misra, TVHS director of vaccination, said. “Our vaccine teams made today’s event successful through their dedication and meticulous planning, along with our colleagues in the Army National Guard. Today has been absolutely incredible.”

The walk-in vaccine clinic took place at the Nashville and Alvin C. York campuses, and an appointment-only clinic was held at the Clarksville VA clinic.

After Saturday’s event, TVHS surpassed 16,500 Moderna COVID-19 doses administered within a 36-day period.

TVHS will host a second walk-in clinic for enrolled Veterans who are aged 55 and above. The second clinic takes place Monday, February 15 from 8 a.m. – noon at the Nashville and Murfreesboro campuses. Alternatively, patients can use VA’s “ Keep Me Informed ” tool to express interest in the COVID-19 vaccine.

TVHS is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville Campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.