Tennessee Valley Healthcare System will Host Walk-in COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for Veterans this Saturday, Feb. 20th

Veterans interested in receiving their first dose must be enrolled in TVHS health care and be aged 55 or above.

“Our goal has always been to get vaccines into the arms of our veterans instead of freezers and the recent weather hasn’t changed this goal,” Dr. Richa Misra, TVHS Director of Vaccine Distribution, said. “We are just thrilled to see so many Veterans choosing to protect themselves and their communities.”

Per CDC regulations, Veterans must not have had any other vaccine within the last 14 days. Additionally, Veterans who have contracted COVID-19 must wait 90 days to receive the first dose.

At the Alvin C. York campus, Veterans can follow the green arrows to the vaccination location inside the gymnasium. All parking lots will be open for Veterans to use. The Nashville campus is administering vaccines in the multipurpose room located on the first floor by the chapel. Directional signage will guide patients to the walk-in clinic.

Before entering the building, eligibility and enrollment will be confirmed and Veterans will be asked for their VA identification card. Masks are also required for building entry, and visitors are not allowed inside. Due to the high demand, there may be a wait.

Enrolled Veterans will need to return 28 days after receiving their first dose to receive their second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. For more information on TVHS vaccine updates, visit https://www.tennesseevalley. va.gov/services/covid-19- vaccines.asp

TVHS is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville Campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.