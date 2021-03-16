The Belcourt Theatre Brings Back Strong Leads, a Free Virtual After-school Film Seminar for High School Girls, Applications are due March 24th

NASHVILLE, TENN. (TN Tribune) — This spring, the Belcourt brings back Strong Leads: A Film Seminar for High School Girls, its free after-school program spotlighting films by and about women. Designed for 10th, 11th and 12th girls of all identities and now in its fifth year, Strong Leads explores gender representation in cinema, in the Hollywood establishment, and in film discourse.

A presentation of the Belcourt’s education and engagement program, Strong Leads participation is by application only. Applications are available here bit.ly/Strong-Leads-Spring- 2021 — and are due March 24. Applicants will be confirmed and notified on March 26.

Students will watch films on their own and meet virtually on Mondays, March 29 to April 26, 4:30-5:30 p.m., to discuss with their peers. All films are available to stream for free via Tubitv.com (with ads) or a private link from the Belcourt. Students need an internet connection to view films and join the Zoom meetings.

“Virtual Strong Leads is a fun, empowering program that’s rooted in media literacy. It’s ideal for girls of all identities who love film and are interested in how girls and women are portrayed in the media they consume,” said Allison Inman, the Belcourt’s education and engagement director. “We discuss how films influence attitudes, whether we notice or not, and why who’s telling the story makes a difference. Above all, we watch great films together and explore each filmmaker’s creative vision and career path. Students from different schools and backgrounds find common interests and camaraderie through film, and they regularly tell us that they love discovering films through Strong Leads that they never would’ve seen before.”

Strong Leads features high-quality films designed to spark conversation about important issues. Because of that, some films contain adult situations, profanity, drug/alcohol use, nudity, sexual situations, and violence.

Films included in upcoming Strong Leads:

Mon, Mar 29 | HALF THE PICTURE (Dir. Amy Adrion | USA | 2018 | 94min | NR)

Mon, Apr 5 | MISS JUNETEENTH (Dir. Channing Godfrey Peoples | USA | 2020 | 103min | NR)

Mon, Apr 12 | BUT I’M A CHEERLEADER (Dir. Jamie Babbit | USA | 1999 | 85min | R)

Mon, Apr 19 | WHALE RIDER (Dir. Niki Caro | New Zealand/Germany | 2002 | 101min | PG-13)

Mon, Apr 26 | TBA

HALF THE PICTURE

First-time director Amy Adrion’s HALF THE PICTURE celebrates the groundbreaking work of female filmmakers and investigates the systemic discrimination that has for decades denied opportunities to far too many talented women in Hollywood. Gender-parity experts and academics discuss Hollywood’s dismal employment practices — and these conversations are woven between interviews with prominent women directors (including Jamie Babbit, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Kasi Lemmons, Catherine Hardwicke, Miranda July, Penelope Spheeris, Ava DuVernay, and many others), telling their stories of breaking into a male-centered business. They confirm the double standards that still exist while eloquently outlining their career paths, their struggles, and their hopes for the future.

MISS JUNETEENTH

Turquoise Jones (Nicole Beharie) is a single mom who holds down a household, a rebellious teenager, and pretty much everything that goes down at Wayman’s BBQ & Lounge. Turquoise is also a bona fide beauty queen — she was once crowned Miss Juneteenth, a title commemorating the day slaves in Texas were freed two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Life didn’t turn out as beautifully as the title promised, but Turquoise, determined to right her wrongs, is cultivating her daughter, Kai (Alexis Chikaeze), to become Miss Juneteenth — even if Kai wants something else. MISS JUNETEENTH is a warm, authentic debut feature from Channing Godfrey Peoples, heralded by critic Melanie Hoyes in Sight & Sound as a “joyful observation of Black lives, timely in this moment of global protest against racial injustice.”

WHALE RIDER

Only males are allowed to ascend to chiefdom in a Maori tribe in New Zealand. This ancient custom is upset when the child selected to be the next chief dies at birth. However, his twin sister, Pai (Keisha Castle-Hughes, who received a Best Actress Oscar nomination for her stunning performance), survives. At age 12, she enlists the help of her grandmother (Vicky Haughton) and the training of her uncle (Grant Roa) to claim her birthright. But to break with a thousand years of tradition, she’ll have to do the impossible: stand up to her ultra-traditional grandfather (Rawiri Paratene) and convince him that she has what it takes to be named the next tribal chief. Directed by Niki Caro and based on the novel by Witi Ihimaera, WHALE RIDER is a unique, uplifting and beautifully photographed tale of a young woman who dares to dream, and in the process, points her people toward the future.

BUT I’M A CHEERLEADER

Jamie Babbit’s creative feature debut follows Megan Bloomfield (Natasha Lyonne), a high school cheerleader who is sent to gay conversion therapy camp when her parents suspect her to be a lesbian. She meets a girl named Graham (Clea DuVall) who begins to challenge the camp’s ideals and what it means to be gay. Filled to the brim with clever innuendos, colorful imagery, and witty characters (including Ru Paul as a camp leader), BUT I’M A CHEERLEADER is sure to make you smile and laugh while also offering a satirical look at issues surrounding queer identity and gender roles. Using comedy to attack hard-hitting topics like heteronormativity is a change of pace from how these issues are traditionally discussed, and the film doesn’t resort to tragic piano music to show us the absurdity of reparative therapy. Using an out-there sense of humour, BUT I’M A CHEERLEADER is a vivid exploration of gender, sexuality and identity — and it’s more relevant today than ever.

About the Belcourt Theatre

The Belcourt Theatre is Nashville’s nonprofit film center, a cultural institution with a mission to engage, enrich and educate audiences through innovative film programming. Housed in Nashville’s only neighborhood theatre, the Belcourt has presented the best of independent, documentary, world, and repertory, while promoting visual literacy and providing opportunities for people of all ages to experience the power of film. First opened in 1925 as a silent movie house, the theatre was home to the Grand Ole Opry from 1934-35. The theatre reopened as a nonprofit art house in 1999. In July 2016, the Belcourt opened after a seven-month renovation, the first major work on the theatre in 50 years.

The Belcourt Theatre is funded in part by Metro Arts: Nashville Office of Arts & Culture, the Tennessee Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts, and is grateful for their support of our nonprofit mission.

Note: The Belcourt’s physical building is currently closed due to COVID-19.