National Urban League free Community and Family Day has something for the whole family

NASHVILLE, TN — Middle Tennessee residents are invited to attend the National Urban League’s Community and Family Day at the Music City Center on Saturday, August 1 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The day, presented in collaboration with the Urban League of Middle Tennessee, promises to be filled with excitement, entertainment, and valuable resources for the whole family.

“Everything’s happening at the Community of Family Day.” Ronda Spears Bell, Urban League senior vice president said in an interview. “We’re hoping to get 10,000 people out. It is open to everyone. Some of the opportunities that are available at the expo are life changing. What I love is the free legal aid and expungement clinic. For the first time, we have individuals available on-site with us to literally hold a mini court at the conference. So, people can walk out with the process beginning for expungement. It could change the trajectory of the person’s life just by being in the room.”

Expungement is the legal process of sealing or destroying a criminal record, allowing an individual to legally deny or not disclose an arrest or conviction.

“Of course we have our career fair,” Spears Bell continued. “There are about 75 companies that will be there who are still looking to hire diverse talent. Companies who have not walked away from DEI.”

At the Back to School Zone during the expo, students can get resources to help them start the school year strong, including free backpacks and school supplies.

Attendees can experience the Urban League Connect Experience which includes free health screenings; the Project Ready College, Work and Life Fair; the Community Marketplace; Moms Village; HER Space; Kings Corner; and the GenZone.

Attendees will have access to one-on-one sessions with realtors, attorneys, and NID housing counselors at the Building Black Wealth Pavilion presented in compunction with the National Association of Real Estate Brookers. The pavilion is a one-stop shop for guidance on homeownership, generational wealth, and careers in real estate.

Individuals young and old, mark your calendar for the Community & Family Day Expo at the National Urban League Conference — and get ready for an unforgettable day of empowerment, connection, and fun for the entire family!

Admission is completely free and open to the public, but attendees must sign up to enter. Guarantee your spot and sign up for updates at the National Urban League Community Day page:

https://nulcommunityday.vfairs.com/en/registration-form