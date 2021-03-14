The Franklin Theatre Launches Phased Reopening for 2021

FRANKLIN, TN (TN Tribune) – After going dark to public performances last year due to COVID-19

restrictions, the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN, parent organization of The Franklin

Theatre, is excited to announce the theater’s phased reopening plan for 2021.



Currently the theater is open for private rentals, including Monday nights through April where another

local non-profit, Studio Tenn, is hosting its popular virtual talk show: Studio Tenn Talks: Conversations

with Patrick Cassidy. In addition, as part of its mission to be a platform for local philanthropy, The

Franklin Theatre is currently working in partnership with local video production companies and The

Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) to provide an opportunity for non-profits to film

affordable promotional videos to support their participation in The Big Payback, CFMT’s annual 24-hour

giving event that kicks off on Wednesday, May 5 at 6 p.m.



The current reopening plan, which will be modified as needed based on any future COVID-related

restrictions, will bring back limited-capacity weekend movies, limited-capacity plus livestream

performances through June. Until the state guidelines indicate otherwise, the theater’s capacity is

approximately 75 guests, which accounts for adequate social distancing.



Beginning in July, the theater will begin presenting movies and live performances with increasing

regularity and possible increased capacity. The Franklin Theatre will continue to follow the governor’s

Tennessee Pledge and CDC guidelines and update reopening plans as needed.



The theater’s box office will reopen with limited hours beginning on Friday, March 12, in time for Sandi

Patty’s ticket on-sale date. The box office’s limited hours will run through April and will be 11 a.m. – 5

p.m. on Friday, Saturdays and Sundays. In addition to new shows going on sale over the next several

weeks, many 2021-2022 shows are currently on sale. Tickets may be purchased online at

FranklinTheatre.com, over the phone at 615-538-2076 or in person at the box office.



 Sandi Patty (Limited Capacity & Livestream) – Saturday, May 8 | 3 p.m. &; 7 p.m. – ON SALE

FRIDAY, MARCH 12

 Deborah Allen (Limited Capacity & Livestream) – Saturday, June 5 | 2 p.m. &; 8 p.m. – ON SALE

FRIDAY, APRIL 2

 The Isaacs – Friday, July 9 | 8 p.m. – CURRENTLY ON SALE

 James Gregory – Saturday, July 10 | 8 p.m. – ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 2

 Jeff Allen – Thursday, July 15 | 8 p.m. – CURRENTLY ON SALE

 Larry Carlton – Saturday, July 17 | 8 p.m. – ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 9

 Farewell Angelina – Thursday, July 29 | 8 p.m. – CURRENTLY ON SALE

 John Ford Coley, Billy Dean &; Tom Wurth – Backgrounds and Bridges Acoustic Tour –

Thursday, August 5 | 8 p.m. – CURRENTLY ON SALE

 Allie Colleen – Friday, August 6 | 8 p.m. – CURRENTLY ON SALE

 Henry Cho – Saturday, August 14 | 4 p.m. &; 8 p.m. – CURRENTLY ON SALE

 Gary Puckett &; The Union Gap – Thursday, August 19 &; Friday, August 20 | 8 p.m. – ON SALE

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

 David Wilcox – Saturday, August 21 | 8 p.m. – CURRENTLY ON SALE

 BJ Thomas – Friday, August 27 &; Saturday, August 28 | 8 p.m. – CURRENTLY ON SALE

 Visit FranklinTheatre.com for a full listing of 2021 and 2022 shows.



“We are emerging from an incredibly challenging season for The Franklin Theatre,” said Heritage

Foundation COO Meg Hershey. “While we had to temporarily close the doors to public events, we are

diligently working behind the scenes to reschedule some of the amazing programming that was planned

for last year. We couldn’t be more excited about getting this cherished venue back open to continue its

mission, bringing inspiring arts and entertainment experiences to our community.”



Hershey went on to say that surviving an unprecedented season which left the theater with very few

options for programming has been nothing short of challenging.



“This theater has been sustained by the community’s embrace of underwritten marquee messages,

limited small group private rental events and through the commitment of corporate sponsors and

donors of the nonprofit Heritage Foundation and its division The Franklin Theatre,” she said.

The Heritage Foundation is also making plans for a 10 th anniversary celebration later this year to

commemorate 10 years since the theater’s restoration and grand re-opening.