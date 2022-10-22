FRANKLIN, Tenn. – The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN announces the entertainment lineup for the 37th annual PumpkinFest™ presented by FirstBank. Middle Tennessee’s largest fall festival offers three stages of live music, performances and contests for the estimated 70,000 visitors to Franklin’s Main Street Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Main Stage Sponsored by School of Rock

9:45 – 10:00 Opening Remarks 10:00 – 10:30 Southern Irish Dance 10:35 -11:05 Rocky Top Revue 11:30 Costume Contest 1:00 – 1:45 Roger Day 2:00 – 2:30 School of Rock 2:40 – 3:10 School of Rock 3:40 – 4:10 School of Rock 4:30 – 5:00 Pet Costume Contest 5:00 – 5:30 School of Rock 5:30 – 6:00 Carly Moffa

Acoustic Stage Sponsored by Lipscomb University

10:00 – 10:30 Katie James 10:35 – 11:05 Abby Whitman 11:10 – 11:40 Jolie Wing 12:00 – 12:30 LACapella 12:35 – 1:05 LA Orchestra 1:10 – 1:40 LA Orchestra 1:45 – 2:15 Abbi Rose and Annie Duda 2:20 – 2:50 Eve Ivory 2:55 – 3:25 Lexi Gail 3:45 – 4:15 Danielle Lofton 4:20 – 4:50 Garden 4:55 – 5:25 Annie Harsch 5:30 – 6:00 Kelle Cates

Buskers’ Corner

10:15 – 10:55 TBD 11:00 – 11:40 Nicole Coley 11:45 – 12:25 Shannon McNeal 12:30 – 1:10 Tanner Cherry 1:35 – 2:15 Taylon Hope 2:20 – 3:00 Crosby Jude 3:05 – 3:45 Kiersi Joli 3:50 – 4:30 Taylor Borton 4:35 – 5:15 Taylor Tuke 5:20 – 6:00 Brandon Scott

Heritage Foundation President and CEO Bari Beasley said, “This year’s PumpkinFest™ promises to be one of the most festive ones yet as we celebrate our incredible local talent of individuals and groups through song, dance and special performances. We also celebrate our enthusiastic guests who go all out to wow us with their costumes as well as those of their pets. The Pet Costume Contest is one of the most sensational events of day. We encourage everyone of all ages to come out and celebrate the fall at one of America’s favorite Main Streets.”

PumpkinFest™ attracts families to enjoy a full day of autumn-inspired food and drink, children’s activities, live music, costume contests for pets and families, outstanding arts and crafts and of course, our talented extreme pumpkin-carvers who always draw a crowd.

Additional PumpkinFest™ activities include:

150+ Arts and crafts vendors

30+ Food vendors and street food vendors

Live entertainment with Main Stage sponsored by School of Rock, and an Acoustic Stage sponsored by Lipscomb University

Kids Zone sponsored by Grace Chapel featuring carnival activities, inflatable games, and more!

Costume contests for pets and families sponsored by Jackson

Whiskey Lounge by Leiper’s Fork Distillery & Beer Garden by Bavarian Bierhaus

Downtown Franklin Rotary Chili Cookoff

Franklin Theatre Football End Zone sponsored by Mercer Advisors

Autumn Alley which will have:

Old fashioned games

Guess the weight of the “Great Pumpkin”

Extreme pumpkin carving

Photo opportunities around the square

Additional major sponsors include Craft Body Scan, Cumberland Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics, Fourth Capital, HomeCraft Gutters, Leaf Filter Gutter Protection, LeafGuard, My Second Home, National Dance Clubs, PARKS Realty, Power Home Remodel, Renewal by Andersen, RNM Management, Stretch Labs, Williamson Medical Center, and Jackson. Area sponsors include Grace Chapel, Lipscomb University, Publix Supermarkets, School of Rock and Mercer Advisors. For more information visit www.FranklinPumpkinFest.com.