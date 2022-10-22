FRANKLIN, Tenn. – The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN announces the entertainment lineup for the 37th annual PumpkinFest™ presented by FirstBank. Middle Tennessee’s largest fall festival offers three stages of live music, performances and contests for the estimated 70,000 visitors to Franklin’s Main Street Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Main Stage Sponsored by School of Rock
|9:45 – 10:00
|Opening Remarks
|10:00 – 10:30
|Southern Irish Dance
|10:35 -11:05
|Rocky Top Revue
|11:30
|Costume Contest
|1:00 – 1:45
|Roger Day
|2:00 – 2:30
|School of Rock
|2:40 – 3:10
|School of Rock
|3:40 – 4:10
|School of Rock
|4:30 – 5:00
|Pet Costume Contest
|5:00 – 5:30
|School of Rock
|5:30 – 6:00
|Carly Moffa
Acoustic Stage Sponsored by Lipscomb University
|10:00 – 10:30
|Katie James
|10:35 – 11:05
|Abby Whitman
|11:10 – 11:40
|Jolie Wing
|12:00 – 12:30
|LACapella
|12:35 – 1:05
|LA Orchestra
|1:10 – 1:40
|LA Orchestra
|1:45 – 2:15
|Abbi Rose and Annie Duda
|2:20 – 2:50
|Eve Ivory
|2:55 – 3:25
|Lexi Gail
|3:45 – 4:15
|Danielle Lofton
|4:20 – 4:50
|Garden
|4:55 – 5:25
|Annie Harsch
|5:30 – 6:00
|Kelle Cates
Buskers’ Corner
|10:15 – 10:55
|TBD
|11:00 – 11:40
|Nicole Coley
|11:45 – 12:25
|Shannon McNeal
|12:30 – 1:10
|Tanner Cherry
|1:35 – 2:15
|Taylon Hope
|2:20 – 3:00
|Crosby Jude
|3:05 – 3:45
|Kiersi Joli
|3:50 – 4:30
|Taylor Borton
|4:35 – 5:15
|Taylor Tuke
|5:20 – 6:00
|Brandon Scott
Heritage Foundation President and CEO Bari Beasley said, “This year’s PumpkinFest™ promises to be one of the most festive ones yet as we celebrate our incredible local talent of individuals and groups through song, dance and special performances. We also celebrate our enthusiastic guests who go all out to wow us with their costumes as well as those of their pets. The Pet Costume Contest is one of the most sensational events of day. We encourage everyone of all ages to come out and celebrate the fall at one of America’s favorite Main Streets.”
PumpkinFest™ attracts families to enjoy a full day of autumn-inspired food and drink, children’s activities, live music, costume contests for pets and families, outstanding arts and crafts and of course, our talented extreme pumpkin-carvers who always draw a crowd.
Additional PumpkinFest™ activities include:
- 150+ Arts and crafts vendors
- 30+ Food vendors and street food vendors
- Live entertainment with Main Stage sponsored by School of Rock, and an Acoustic Stage sponsored by Lipscomb University
- Kids Zone sponsored by Grace Chapel featuring carnival activities, inflatable games, and more!
- Costume contests for pets and families sponsored by Jackson
- Whiskey Lounge by Leiper’s Fork Distillery & Beer Garden by Bavarian Bierhaus
- Downtown Franklin Rotary Chili Cookoff
- Franklin Theatre Football End Zone sponsored by Mercer Advisors
- Autumn Alley which will have:
- Old fashioned games
- Guess the weight of the “Great Pumpkin”
- Extreme pumpkin carving
- Photo opportunities around the square
Additional major sponsors include Craft Body Scan, Cumberland Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics, Fourth Capital, HomeCraft Gutters, Leaf Filter Gutter Protection, LeafGuard, My Second Home, National Dance Clubs, PARKS Realty, Power Home Remodel, Renewal by Andersen, RNM Management, Stretch Labs, Williamson Medical Center, and Jackson. Area sponsors include Grace Chapel, Lipscomb University, Publix Supermarkets, School of Rock and Mercer Advisors. For more information visit www.FranklinPumpkinFest.com.