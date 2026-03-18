War, still good for ‘absolutely nothing…’

Edwin Starr’s 1970 protest anthem from the Vietnam War era poignantly asked “War, what is it good for?” That question today is still the right one to ask though sadly, this “absolutely nothing” remains the correct answer almost 56 years later.

Countries and factions go to war but we know in terms of human lives maimed and lost, homes, habitats, and communities ravaged by bombs, in war, nobody wins.

Whether we justify the missiles, bombs, drones, ships at the ready, or get to brag about our might and cool toys, the result is the same.

When you count the families that are forever changed, the children who will only know war and destruction, and the “collateral damage” that happens when schoolchildren and others die because of the bombs and bullets with no eyes, show me what winners look like, if you can.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth accused the Pentagon press and other media of selecting coverage that would reflect poorly on President Trump—trust me, some of my best friends and former students are reporters and editors, and they take enormous pride in getting the story fairly, accurately, and completely.

I pray they keep asking the tough questions and trying to get at the truth: why are we at war? What is the goal/exit strategy? Why now and do we remember who our friends and enemies are? Did we consider the will of the people? Why did we bypass Congress? Where are we getting these billions of dollars we’re spending every day on this war? Where are all these displaced people sleeping and eating?

At first, we got casualty totals of American soldiers but there was no mention of the wounded, then we learned that yes, eight soldiers died but more than 100 were wounded. Then it was only a few soldiers who were critically injured—the others were treated and released. Is that the whole, unfiltered truth? How many U.S. sons and daughters must die before they’re not included in a conversation about the grand new ballroom?*

I suspect President Trump and Secretary Hegseth forgot what a short attention span U.S. citizens have for everything seemingly but Jeffrey Epstein.

We expect wars to start and finish quickly and when they don’t, we remember Vietnam and Iraq. We have little patience for retaliation from those we attack or from anything that disrupts our daily routine.

Starr’s vintage hit reminds us that life’s too short and precious to waste on war. He’s right. I fully understand that sometimes we have to fight but war should and must be our last resort. Diplomacy can and does work but we must trust the process and go through the proper channels.

The War songwriters, *Pullam/Starr/Dickerson, say war’s only friend is the undertaker but even if that were true, I suspect those folks would do without that segment of their business if we could have global peace and our

sons and daughters could defend and protect us without putting themselves in harm’s way.

In honor of the late Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr.’s legacy, I will advocate for peace and work to keep hope alive. Let’s give peace a fighting chance.

*During a March 2, 2026 casualties update, President Trump quickly transitioned from the war dead to his beautiful new ballroom and draperies.

**War! Lyrics by Arthur Pullam/ Edwin Starr /Robert Dickerson