The Scarlett Family Foundation Now Accepting Scholarship Applications

NASHVILLE, TN — The Scarlett Family Foundation is now accepting applications for our Business and STEM College Scholarship! This year, many Middle Tennessee students are spending the fall semester learning remotely; and the challenge of reaching students has increased for community-supporting organizations like the Scarlett Family Foundation. It is more important than ever that the details of our scholarship are shared through our network of friends and followers. A link to the application can be found on our website. Deadline to apply is December 15, 2020.

Since 2006, the Scarlett Family Foundation has awarded over 600 scholarships to college-goers. To be considered eligible, an applicant must have obtained a diploma or GED from a high school or home school in the 40 Middle TN counties (or will do so by the summer of 2021) and intend to study Business or a STEM major at a four-year, not-for-profit college or university. Current college students who have graduated from a Middle TN high school and meet all other eligibility criteria are also encouraged to apply.

Applicants must enroll full time in the fall of 2021 and demonstrate financial need. For a complete list of eligibility requirements and a link to the application, please visit our scholarships page. Thank you for your support.